Singlehood Life of Fire Signs: Aries, Leo, Sagittarius

Published: 17th May 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

ARIES: Aries are all about moving forward, taking chances, inspiring people and finding the light in even the darkest situations. They are direct, straightforward and honest beings, known as natural warriors, fuelled by their passion and fiery dispositions. Being an independent, as well as an intimidating sign, Aries don’t appreciate being tied down. These natural leaders prefer being the ultimate decision-makers, hence they do not mind being single as it frees them to do whatever they want, on their own terms.

They value their independence a lot and believe that it is better to be alone than to be broken by false promises and fleeting feelings. Though, they often take the initiative when it comes to romance, and thus if they are not ready to pursue anyone now, they would rather remain single and focus on self-growth. They feel a compromise-based relationship will make them unavailable.

LEO: Leos have been blessed with the ability to accomplish anything they set their mind to with a creative mind-set, natural leadership qualities and communication. They are warm, generous, and compassionate lovers who radiate their positive energy toward their partners and can keep everyone’s interest with 
little effort on their part. They pride themselves on being fairly independent. They don’t like 
to be left alone as they thrive on praise and admiration. 

It is a constant unending need. 
Interestingly, this sign also likes to keep someone around them who they can constantly admire and applaud. Doing so keeps them grounded in a way. When they are single, they can embrace their status as the centre of attention. Yet, as they thrive to live for validation, compliments and  appreciation, they cannot stay single for long.

SAGITTARIUS: Sagittarius are the quick-witted and fast-learners, usually known for being able to understand and learn about different cultures and concepts all around the world, with a natural knack for adventure and travel. Known to be fun loving, they seek to travel the world with their partner, at the same time expecting not only the same amount of conformation from their partner, but also complete freedom to be themselves. Sagittarius beings love people but they refrain from commitment.

They crave freedom and adventure, thus unless someone can provide those, or happily adapts to their lifestyle, they are fine living the single life. They are sceptical about being in a relationship as they feel that once they get to know someone better, things will lose their original essence. Being self-reliant, they are much more interested in exploring the world around and expanding their mind.  
The views expressed here are of the author

