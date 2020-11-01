STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bold in the bath: Revamp your washroom with these colour schemes

The three ranges—Peacock, Truffles and Thunder Grey—make a welcome departure from the usual whites, ivories and other neutrals that we have been used to for so long. 

Published: 01st November 2020 05:00 AM

Thunder Grey is an ageless colour tone that is a perfect balance between modern and classic.

As homes become the new sanctuary, bathrooms are becoming more relevant than ever before. Which is why the vivid new range, Colours by Kohler, makes such sense.

For instant impact, Peacock is the range to look at. The peacock vessel brings forth the drama and delight through the hues inspired by our national bird. Paired with rose gold faucets, porcelain tiles in bright vibrant colours and shapes, it can make your dull bathroom a dramatic one.

Truffle is like the golden oasis that warms your mood and adds serenity and calmness to your bathroom. Inspired by the desert and its luxurious dunes, Truffle exudes a soft, silken and calm look.

It complements grey and wood undertones and when paired with brushed bronze faucets with natural material tiles using rattan, bamboo, cane motifs, it can transform your bathroom into your own personal retreat.

Thunder Grey is an ageless colour tone that is a perfect balance between modern and classic. A thunder grey vessel with French gold faucet set against a concrete wall accentuates the bathroom with its sheer elegance.

