An international field guide to vegetarian food

They’re sure underrated but pack a punch where meatless food is concerned 

Published: 08th November 2020 05:00 AM

Tourist destinations have now become cognisant of the growing vegetarian population. They’re a large demographic that cannot be ignored. And with travel restrictions easing, there’s all the more reason to bookmark these rarely spoken-about destinations that are a vegetarian's haven. 

Reykjavík, Iceland
A place where sheep’s head and shark are delicacies, you’ll be happy to find a score of vegan and vegetarian restaurants. Most restaurants have menus with plenty of vegetarian options, with the soup menu being one of the highlights. Different variations of mushroom soup are stable that keep you warm in the Icelandic chill. Vegans must hop over to Veganæs for their steaks. You heard us right! They also do vegan fish and chips and drool-worthy hotdogs… all mock of course. For a quiet, cosy afternoon with no-fuss food, stop by café Eldur og Ís run by a mother and daughter. They serve the best buckwheat crêpes in all of town.

Portland, Oregon
If a place dedicates an entire mall to a dietary segment, it’s definitely worth talking about. Vegans, you have all the reason to visit Portland Oregon for the experience Strip Mall is. It has a grocery store packed with the most uncommon vegan grub. You can lose yourself in its bakery section with every conceivable treat you can wish for, in addition to coffee shops, cafes and restaurants. 

Tel Aviv, Israel
People call it the vegan capital of the world and for good reason. There are more than 450 vegan restaurants alone and several more vegetarian ones dotted across the city. Cherry on the cake? Most eating joints grow their fruits and vegetables, giving its customers a true farm-fresh culinary experience. You cannot get enough of hummus and falafel while visiting Tel Aviv but do try the Sabich, a traditional Iraqi Jewish breakfast dish. Another local favourite is the Georgian khinkali dumpling. 

Scottsdale, Arizona
With close to 34 percent restaurants in Scottsdale serving vegan and vegetarian options, it’s time you add Scottsdale to your bucket list. Places like Flower Child have risen to popularity with the travel community for its locally sourced food practice. The food is prepared with a minimal amount of gluten and that’s why it caters to a niche dietary segment. People throng its doors to get a bite of their wraps and salads. Then there is a score of Indian food restaurants in the old town.

