Five shoes every suave man about town should own

Not only can they function as your gym shoes, but they can also be worn with your casual outfits.

Published: 08th November 2020 05:00 AM

They’re the most comfortable middle ground between a dress shoe and a sneaker

Neutral-hued Sneakers

Not only can they function as your gym shoes, but they can also be worn with your casual outfits. Stick to black/white, black/grey/white or navy/white hues to ensure that your sneakers complement all your outfits. Style tip: Avoid crazy colours like neon green or a bright red as these will only draw attention away from your outfit.

Moccasins

They’re the most comfortable middle ground between a dress shoe and a sneaker, and after they’ve been broken in a little bit, they’ll feel like you’re wearing a pair of socks. But before you wear them for the first time, make sure you Scotchguard them in order to protect the suede from dirt and liquids as much as possible. Style tip: Always wear no-show socks.

Oxford to Derby Dress Shoes

Every man needs at least one black and one brown pair of dress shoes in his wardrobe. They go well with all outfits outside of a super casual outfit (like T-shirt and jeans). And since you should at least own one suit, these are necessary because you can’t get away with wearing any other shoes with your suit. Style tip: Pick one with a sleek profile and round toe.

Brown Leather Boots

They’re utilitarian in that you can wear them in a lot of adverse weather situations as well as in more elevated casual outfits. And unless you’re going for the lumberjack or worker-style look, do not wear these boots with a suit because these are not dress boots. Style tip: Best paired with jeans and chinos.

Naagras

These are a must-have for all Indian festive-wear, be it a Diwali do or a wedding party. No loafers or sandals can replace the classic elegance of the naagra when you pair it with a kurta-pyjama or a dhoti-kurta. Style tip: Go for classic black or brown, avoid tacky golds.

