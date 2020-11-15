STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cold-Pressed all the way: What are the healthiest oils for you  

Oil is fundamental to food preparation. But something as basic as this can lead to toxicity in the body if the right kind isn’t used.

For representational purposes

Oil is fundamental to food preparation. But something as basic as this can lead to toxicity in the body if the right kind isn’t used. Most households still prefer refined oil, even though enough has been spoken about its harmful effects. Refined oils are extracted by exposing seeds to extreme heat. Chemicals are then added for aroma, flavor, and color. This process creates unhealthy rancid oils that induce free radicals in the body, which can cause inflammation, diabetes, heart diseases, and even cancer.

A simple shift to cold-pressed oils, that are extracted by crushing or pressing seeds without heat or chemicals, can go a long way in aiming for good health. Here are the healthiest ones. 

Cold-pressed olive oil 
It’s packed with antioxidants and numerous nutrients like vitamin E, K, healthy fats including Omega 6 and Omega 3, and powerful plant compounds that are healthy for skin, hair, heart, and the brain. It also helps in fighting inflammation and is known to prevent cancer.

Cold-pressed coconut oil
Maintains cholesterol, boosts heart health, and encourages the burning of body fat. This is a good choice for those looking to lose weight. It contains lauric acid that makes 
it an antimicrobial and is beneficial for gut health.

Flaxseed oil
A great source of Omega3 fatty acids, it helps in weight loss and decreases inflammation.

Walnut oil
 Rich in Omega-6 and Omega-3,  it helps in the detoxification of compounds connected with the risk of cancers. The oil is rich in melatonin and manganese that improves cardiovascular strength, and also maintains hormone levels.

Sesame Oil
Abundant in vitamin E, it includes a high concentration of fatty acids, including Omega-6 fatty acids and Omega-9 fatty acids. It also contains copper, zinc, calcium, magnesium, vitamin B-6 and iron. 

The author is a nutritionist and the founder of Nutracy Lifestyle

