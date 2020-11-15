STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Design firm 'The KariGhars' engineer a design vision

The KariGhars started in 2009 when Chadha and his wife, Aashita, used the services of an interior designer to get their home designed.

Published: 15th November 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Chadha with wife Aashita and Vinayak Chadha

Abhishek Chadha with wife Aashita and Vinayak Chadha

It was Steve Jobs’ words, “People with passion can change the world for the better” that inspired software engineer Abhishek Chadha to follow his passion for décor and start his design firm, The KariGhars. In the decade since, the firm has received many awards, including Most Creative Interior Designing firm in Bengaluru, Brand Achievers Award for the Best Interior Designing Firm in Bengaluru, and Company of the Year Award by Silicon India among others. But the biggest reward, feels Chadha, is the satisfaction and appreciation of the people for whom he has created those designs. “I still remember our first client, and every time I achieve a milestone, I message him for putting his faith in us,” he says.

The KariGhars started in 2009 when Chadha and his wife, Aashita, used the services of an interior designer to get their home designed. That’s when they noticed that interior designing was a field that needed a consolidated level of professionalism and accountability, which was sorely missing. “When we design home interiors, we commit ourselves fully. We aim to achieve client satisfaction. We make sure to give the client the entire experience, making sure that they are on board every step of the way.” The team—comprising 250-plus members—is run by Chadha (CEO), his wife as the CFO, and Managing Director Vinayak Chadha.

The unique selling point of The KariGhars comes from the originality of designs and the quality of raw materials used. “With the right blend of aesthetics and ergonomics for homes and kitchens, we deliver interiors that reflect one’s style. Our USP is that we maintain strict timelines for every step of the design process so that the client can shift into their home as planned.” Add to that, a lifetime warranty for products used.

Quiz him on the new trends in interiors, and he says, “In terms of building materials, more rustic looking products are trending. People want to feel closer to nature and there is a demand for transforming spaces that serve as the perfect escape from the cities which are nothing but concrete jungles,” says Chadha, adding, “Faux grass, exposed brick walls, natural stones, and authentic marble are a few building materials that are gaining momentum in the market. New germ-resistant materials, upholstery, wall coverings, paints are also gaining popularity and will soon be a part of every household.”

A keen observer, he is also clear that designers need to adapt to sustainability as much as they can in their designs. “A smart way to ensure sustainability is the use of raw materials with low carbon footprint and reducing energy consumption. Eco-friendly resources need to be incorporated as much as possible in the houses. The idea of ‘green homes’ is fast catching up as it integrates the need to replace environmentally damaging materials with nonpolluting resources,” he says.

In his opinion, this is also an ideal time for interior designers to make their mark. “I have observed a dramatic rise in the need for luxury homes. People are inclining towards well-designed interiors as the pandemic made us all realise the importance of an aesthetically pleasing home. We make it a point to incorporate all the latest technology, for instance, smart homes and implementation of state-of-the-art equipment.” 

Looking ahead, the team wants to focus on projects that revolve around delivering luxury. So, if you’re looking for that luxe touch to your home, The KariGhars are here to help.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The KariGhars design firm interior designer
India Matters
Children undergo treatment after being injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)
Rights issue should be raised against Pakistan for ceasefire violations: BSF
A BJP leader attending Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual rally at a BJP party office. (Photo | EPS)
Videos, not Twitter: How social media shaped the narrative in Bihar polls
File photo of IIT Guwahati.
Stanford University names world's top 2% scientists, 36 from 2 IITs
A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar. (File Photo | PTI)
Scientists decode why COVID-19 spares children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (File Photo |AP)
Violence erupts in Washington as Trump supporters clash with counter protesters
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi violates firecracker ban, air quality drops further
Gallery
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp