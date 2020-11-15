STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Hill queen: Post lockdown getaway to Himachal Pradesh

With travel restrictions lifted, we escaped to a secluded retreat called Himalayan Orchard. And what a get-away it was.

Published: 15th November 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh

With travel restrictions lifted, we escaped to a secluded retreat called Himalayan Orchard. And what a get-away it was. The only homestay in the middle of a forest in the Kotkhai district of Himachal Pradesh, it pulsated with enigmatic energy that can only be found in unfrequented places such as this. Located about 70 km east of Shimla on the banks of River Giri, Kotkhai is one of the 28 former princely states of the Shimla hills. What makes it exciting is that it’s relatively unknown and doesn’t get many visitors. 

The 800-year-old Kotkhai Palace is located here, where Rana Tribhuvan Singh and his family still live. The remote village of Rukhla where the orchard is situated encompasses a traditional rural community consisting of only 200 people. All across the valley, one gets to see apples in various stages during different times of the year—blossoming, ripening, or being plucked. 

Located at a height of 2,100 meters, the tiny farm stay is run by Devanshe and Michael Midgley. With just three comfortable rooms, the farm has a homely charm, strewn as it is with customized decor comprising unique paintings, family photographs, books, and board games. It gets full points for following sustainable practices, such as solar water heating, rainwater harvesting, and utilizing mountain spring water for drinking and cooking. 

The homestay also follows a farm-to-fork concept, growing organic apples, pears, peaches, plums, apricots, cherries, and several vegetables, which serves its dwellers. There are cows, hens, goats, and chickens in the vicinity, which add to the rustic appeal. Moreover, a bountifully equipped library, snooker table, and other in-house facilities make sure that guests remain content and inspired. 

Kotkhai is a haven for nature lovers, adventure enthusiasts, bird watchers, and cyclists. Most temples in the area are located near natural water springs, and their approach often involves journeys along single-track country roads through forests and villages. Thus, hikers can indulge in walks and trails of various lengths and levels of difficulty. In Kiari village, lies the largest Hindu temple in the locale, dedicated to Goddess Durga. Built nearly 1,500 years ago during the Gupta period, the temple served as a convent for tantric Buddhist monks in 600 AD. 

One can enjoy experiences such as yoga excursions, temple tours, mushroom foraging as well as making cheese, jams, preserves, juices, wines, and cider. Also, looking at the growing trend of ‘workstations’, this place holds potential. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himalayan Orchard Shimla hills Himachal Pradesh Rana Tribhuvan Singh
India Matters
Children undergo treatment after being injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)
Rights issue should be raised against Pakistan for ceasefire violations: BSF
A BJP leader attending Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual rally at a BJP party office. (Photo | EPS)
Videos, not Twitter: How social media shaped the narrative in Bihar polls
File photo of IIT Guwahati.
Stanford University names world's top 2% scientists, 36 from 2 IITs
A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar. (File Photo | PTI)
Scientists decode why COVID-19 spares children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (File Photo |AP)
Violence erupts in Washington as Trump supporters clash with counter protesters
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi violates firecracker ban, air quality drops further
Gallery
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp