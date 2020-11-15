STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ikea’s Made in India collection: An Indian Odyssey

Ikea’s Made in India collection is as festive as it can get
 

Published: 15th November 2020

Ikea’s Made in India collection

Ikea’s Made in India collection

When it comes to home stuff that’s as pretty as it is practical, Ikea, one of the world’s most popular multichannel Swedish home furnishing retailers, has few peers. Which is why we love these limited edition festive collections created especially for India, where modern Scandinavian expression meets traditional Indian folklore.

Called Finslipad and Knastrigt, these cover the gamut from bed textiles and cushion covers to multi-functional decoration such as tealight holders, lanterns and more. The idea being to transform everyday ordinary moments into something special.

Finslipad, which means ‘to touch up’, was created in collaboration with designer Akanksha Deo, and is a blend of textiles with bright and bold motifs that can help rooms to stand out. It can be used as a mix-and-match with existing décor items as well.

The Knastrigt collection is a mix of decorations with different shapes and colours inspired by Indian folklore. The collection is also perfect to build a beautiful table setting or create a festive atmosphere elsewhere in a home.

“The festive season is one of the most awaited time of the year for many people. Every festival in India has a special significance and is the time for togetherness. As a brand, we are committed to India and what can be better than a festive mix made in India, inspired by Indian folklore,” says Kavitha Rao, Country Commercial Head, IKEA India.

You can shop for these collections online at IKEA.in or visit the Ikea Hyderabad store. 

