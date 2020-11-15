Key to hormonal health 

Luke Coutinho By

From weight loss to unexplained weight gain, osteoporosis, mood swings, insane hunger, sweet cravings, irritability, anger, diabetes, inability to gain muscle, hair loss, poor skin, increased facial hair growth in women, feeling low… all are caused by fluctuating hormones. Here's what you should keep in mind to keep them in balance.

Lose excess fat

The more abdominal fat, the more estrogen your body is holding on to. This is a clear indicator of a hormonal imbalance that can be fixed by loosing those extra pounds. Fix emotional health and poor sleeping habits Every time you experience stress, your body releases cortisol as a survival mechanism.

Of it gets released once in a while, there’s nothing to worry. But when it becomes chronic, hormones start oscillating. For instance, testosterone will fall, insulin will rise, thyroxine will fall, estrogen will spike, and ghrelin will also rise. What follows chronic stress is lack of sleep, and together they work as a recipe for disaster. The more stressed you are, the more crucial it is for you to get adequate sleep. Getting the right amount works like magic.

Hormone disruptors

Plastics, chemically loaded cosmetics, perfumes, fragrances, and pesticides are potential hormone disruptors. They contain xenoestrogens, which mimic estrogen in our body and lead to an excess of estrogen. Commonly found xenoestrogens are BPA, phthalates, parfum and sulphates. Switch to cleaner and safer alternatives. Read labels and be an informed shopper.

Find a solution for constipation

This is one of the main causes for a hormonal imbalance. When you are constipated, all the estrogen in your colon gets stored in your liver and cells. So, you’re creating a cycle of estrogen dominance. This is identified in most cancers that

are hormone dependant.

Fad diets

The miserable concept of oil-free cooking and fat-free diets, destroys hormonal health. Fats are the building blocks of hormones. You need them. Don’t blame fats for your weight gain and cholesterol levels, when the actual culprit is your lifestyle. Pure ghee, cold-pressed organic coconut oil, good quality butter (in moderation), olive oil, unrefined oils, and nuts and seeds are all healthy fats that are required by your body for hormone function.

