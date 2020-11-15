Product review: Nourish Mantra

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Say Yes to Nature

Is this pollution getting to you and making you want to cover up your face? Let Nourish Mantra with its blissful natural and Ayurvedic properties be your savior.

Their luxurious range of clay masks, meticulously curated and hand-churned with infusions to make your skincare ritual a nourishing one, are available in three variants: Holy Basil & Neem Vardaan Mud Mask, Exotic Black Turmeric Mud Mask and Orange and Saffron Ananda Glow Mask.

Curated with an effective concoction of powerful ingredients, they are designed to address different skin concerns such as acne, dullness, pigmentation or dark spots. It’s the return of age-old grandma’s beauty recipes enhanced by modern science.

Orange and Saffron Ananda Glow Mask Price: Rs 1,895

Holy Basil & Neem Vardaan Mud Mask Exotic Black Turmeric Mud Mask Price: Rs 1,695

