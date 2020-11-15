Slay the demon within

JAYA ROW By

Everyone is born with greatness. We all have the capacity to shine in our own special way. If only we could get a glimpse of that larger vision, we would rise above the boredom and monotony of daily living and soar to higher realms of inspiration, excitement and achievement.

Mohandas Gandhi was a timid, briefless barrister who transformed into a ‘mahatma’. Swami Vivekananda, who initially trembled at the thought of addressing the Parliament of Religions, became a world-famous orator and philosopher. Dr Abdul Kalam rose from humble origins to become one of the best Presidents of India. So can you rise to heights of perfection.You are born with a unique gift, an exclusive talent, and an extraordinary ability. This is your svadharma, your own nature. The universe is tailored to help you blossom in that field.

Oblivious of this, you get distracted, fall for temptation and chase mirages. Instead, you should look within. Identify your passion and invest in it. The Bhagavad Gita says it is better to die in the pursuit of your svadharma than to adopt paradharma, another’s nature. Fix a higher goal, a greater mission in that field. It is the thought of the ‘self’ that is the devil. It comes in the way of success. It makes you unhappy and blocks growth. The Bhagavad Gita helps unlock your potential. You then metamorphose from nara, an ordinary mortal, to narottama, the extraordinary immortal. All it takes is a slight shift in attitude.

The festival of Diwali, that’s just passed us, signifies slaying of the demons of greed, jealousy, hatred, ego and arrogance that have taken root in you. These flourish in ignorance. Hence, there is an urgent need for knowledge. The Bhagavad Gita gives you knowledge of your inner personality and the guidelines to fine-tune it. It’s like when a car is serviced, the experience of driving is improved. Similarly, when the inner personality is tuned up, you take off into subtler realms, emerging a new personality. You shed old habits of selfishness and small-mindedness to develop a miracle mind-set. Just as a bird takes flight and flies above fences separating farms and homes, you soar to higher realms of unselfishness where petty, trivial distinctions and demarcations no longer hamper your progress.

‘As you think, so you become’ is the law of the mind. You have been consistently thinking of I, me, myself, and have become a small, powerless person. Think of a higher cause, espouse a nobler mission. The highest goal is that of self-realisation or enlightenment. The higher the goal, the greater is your dynamism and power. You achieve the impossible. When you think of yourself you become miserable.

You reach out to others with affection, oneness and compassion. You endear yourself to people. They return the courtesy and go beyond the call of duty, adding to your triumphs.You are conditioned to be happy only when good things happen to you. When your circle of love expands, you celebrate the achievements of others as if they were yours.

With knowledge of the higher purpose, you get established in the permanent aspects of life. The fluctuations of the impermanent, unreliable world no longer traumatise you. You become a calm person, at peace with the world. The Gita does not require you to change your wardrobe, home, vocation or environment. What you do matters little but where your mind is makes all the difference. Think small and you will become small. Think big and you conquer the world.

The world only bullies weak people. Gain strength and the world will leave you alone. All problems will dissolve in your newfound confidence.As you free yourself of desire and ego, the spirit in you shines. Amazingly, things get done for you. The forces of nature bow down to you.

Hiranyakashyapu, king of the demons, tried to kill his own son Prahlada, for owing allegiance to Lord Vishnu. Miraculously, the fire could not burn him, elephants could not trample upon him, and the venom of snakes became ineffective when used on against him. In the end, Hiranyakashyapu was killed and Prahlada became king of the demons. All his subjects turned good too. This is the impact one evolved person has on the world.

There was one Krishna, one Rama, and one Buddha who inspired people of their generation, as well as millions of people down the ages and across the world. Follow their teachings and enrich yourself from within. Slay the demons of selfishness, petty-mindedness and otherness. Establish yourself in goodness. You will become a guiding light for generations to come.

