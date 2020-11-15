STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Students’ Biennale exhibition: Young at art

The pandemic has forced the postponement of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale to next year, but the door to the Students’ Biennale is open
 

Published: 15th November 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

The previous Students’ Biennale saw a healthy participation of 112 fine art students chosen from India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Nepal

The previous Students’ Biennale saw a healthy participation of 112 fine art students chosen from India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Nepal

The contagion hasn’t completely given an ‘artache’ to Kochi-Muziris Biennale—decidedly one of South Asia’s finest arts initiatives. Curated by Singapore-based artist Shubigi Rao, it was set to start from December 12 but has been pushed to November 1, 2021. Cocking a snook at the virus is the fourth edition of the Students’ Biennale, which will go online in February, 2021.

Its various programmes target college students, young artists, school children and the general public. Bose Krishnamachari, Biennale Director, explained in a recent interview, “All components of the exhibition, including communication between students and curators, and those working towards the display process will be carried out online. In addition to the exhibition platform, a parallel programme of workshops will also be organised for participants and other students.”Art education is a principal aim of the Kochi Biennale Foundation, founded in 2010 by Krishnamachari and Riyas Komu.

Photos of the earlier editions of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale

The Students’ Biennale is one of its mainstays. Fine arts students in colleges across India are the participants whose chosen works are on display. The programmes have synergy with the Foundation’s talks, workshops and video programmes. Students get a chance to interact and learn from some of the most popular artists of India. The Foundation has now decided that the exhibition will not be limited to digital art. This edition will be organised in collaboration with Foundation for Indian Contemporary Art and with the support of the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art and HCL Foundation. 

The previous Students’ Biennale saw a healthy participation of 112 fine art students chosen from India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Nepal—a version of art diplomacy for troubled times. Art is one of the earliest political vehicles with a liberal reform platform—last year’s Students’ Biennale was curated by a jury of six with awards and residency given to 11 young artists from Kashmir. This year, a five-member squad comprising Adip Dutta, Archana Hande, Manoj Vyloor, Suresh K Nair and Vasudha Thozhur will select the participating student artists. 

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale kicked off its very first edition in 2012 inspired by the eccentric genius of Ai Weiwei and Subodh Gupta. A platform for established artists, it is a nurturing ground for budding artists seeking to enter the global arena. The Students’ Biennale has been one of the main draws of the festival since its inception in 2014. The Kochi-Muziris Biennale wins a march or two over other art festivals in the way it democratises the platform and opens it up for artists of all hues.

The fifth edition—when it does happen next year—will have legendary Delhi-based artist Arpita Singh—known for her figurative and modernist oeuvre—rubbing shoulders with Bengaluru graphic artists Premnath Ayil and Anisha P known for their miniature curly haired dolls. Everyone is invited to this party.  Apply on kochimuzirisbiennale.org

Here’s How
✥ Exhibition will go online from February 21
✥ Apply on kochimuzirisbiennale.org
✥ Application will be accepted till 5 pm, November 15
✥ BFA, MFA or students pursuing equivalent courses in India are eligible to apply
✥ The list of selected artworks will be announced on December 1
✥ Queries may be sent to studentsbiennale@kochimuzirisbiennale.org

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi-Muziris Biennale Students’ Biennale
India Matters
Children undergo treatment after being injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)
Rights issue should be raised against Pakistan for ceasefire violations: BSF
A BJP leader attending Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual rally at a BJP party office. (Photo | EPS)
Videos, not Twitter: How social media shaped the narrative in Bihar polls
File photo of IIT Guwahati.
Stanford University names world's top 2% scientists, 36 from 2 IITs
A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar. (File Photo | PTI)
Scientists decode why COVID-19 spares children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (File Photo |AP)
Violence erupts in Washington as Trump supporters clash with counter protesters
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi violates firecracker ban, air quality drops further
Gallery
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp