STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Indian illusions

UDC Homes’ new wallpaper range is reminiscent of royal Rajputana.

Published: 22nd November 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Featuring jaali patterns, ikat motifs and a melange of intricate jewellery designs, Tanishq showcases handpicked gold, silver and bronze tones.

Featuring jaali patterns, ikat motifs and a melange of intricate jewellery designs, Tanishq showcases handpicked gold, silver and bronze tones.

Reminiscent of royal Indian jewellery, textiles and Rajasthani architecture, UDC Homes has introduced a festive collection of luxury wallpapers, Tanishq. The designs echo some of the celebrated styles, patterns and architecture from our Indian heritage—the rich imagery of baroque jewellery, the regal Rajasthani architecture from Udaipur and Jaipur, and the resplendence of ikat motifs seen on traditional textiles.

This beautiful melange of heritage patterns and palettes were handcrafted over a period of six months. The creation of Tanishq wallpapers starts with designing, some of which are hand-drawn by well-known artists from across the globe. Each wallpaper sheet is made with the highest quality printing techniques in order to bring out vibrant colours and lush textures. 

Featuring jaali patterns, ikat motifs and a melange of intricate jewellery designs, Tanishq showcases handpicked gold, silver and bronze tones to up the glamour quotient of these festive wall coverings. The hues of these raised metallic inks are thoughtfully selected as they are evocative of rich bridal tones resplendent with the legacy of Indian culture. 

As stunning as these wallpapers are, they also have an eco-conscious heart. They are made from high-quality non-woven eco-paper (made from plant-based fibers) which is produced by an environmentally-friendly process. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UDC Homes Tanishq
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp