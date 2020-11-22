Indian illusions

Express News Service By

Reminiscent of royal Indian jewellery, textiles and Rajasthani architecture, UDC Homes has introduced a festive collection of luxury wallpapers, Tanishq. The designs echo some of the celebrated styles, patterns and architecture from our Indian heritage—the rich imagery of baroque jewellery, the regal Rajasthani architecture from Udaipur and Jaipur, and the resplendence of ikat motifs seen on traditional textiles.

This beautiful melange of heritage patterns and palettes were handcrafted over a period of six months. The creation of Tanishq wallpapers starts with designing, some of which are hand-drawn by well-known artists from across the globe. Each wallpaper sheet is made with the highest quality printing techniques in order to bring out vibrant colours and lush textures.

Featuring jaali patterns, ikat motifs and a melange of intricate jewellery designs, Tanishq showcases handpicked gold, silver and bronze tones to up the glamour quotient of these festive wall coverings. The hues of these raised metallic inks are thoughtfully selected as they are evocative of rich bridal tones resplendent with the legacy of Indian culture.

As stunning as these wallpapers are, they also have an eco-conscious heart. They are made from high-quality non-woven eco-paper (made from plant-based fibers) which is produced by an environmentally-friendly process.