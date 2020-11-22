STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Industry insiders reflect on how Covid-19 has impacted work

Industry insiders reflect on how Covid has impacted the way they work. And not everyone is complaining.
 

Published: 22nd November 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Adil Hussain

Adil Hussain

In the breathless world of filmmaking, time is money. The meter starts ticking the moment you book actors, hire equipment and pay for a location. But guess what—instead of being a frustratingly idle period, it proved to be an intensely productive experience for the Bell Bottom team—the first Bollywood film to be shot abroad in the midst of the pandemic. The team flew to the Scottish city of Glasgow, preferring it to London for its compact size. The moment they arrived, they were put into a 14-day quarantine. 

“We got to spend time with our fellow actors, share relaxed meals and rehearse our scenes. That sense of bonding reflected in our performances,” says Adil Hussain, who plays a key role in the film, adding, “In my 10-odd years of working in Hindi cinema, I don’t remember having had this leisurely pre-shoot prep.” Not just actors, technicians too recognised this as a blessing in disguise. Art directors, cinematographers and makeup artists had the luxury of ideating together. All this served to sharpen scenes and save vital on-set time.

“I was working on Scam 1992 when we went into lockdown,” says director Hansal Mehta. The fact that Mehta couldn’t physically meet his writers, made him turn to WriterDuet, a screenwriting software. For post-production, Mehta began using Frame.io, a cloud-based collaborative platform for video editing. He is convinced that he will not be going back to the old way of working anytime soon.

For many, such difital platforms have resulted in a vast time-saving tool. Sachin Mamta Krishn, director of Hostages Season 2, says, “Before coronavirus struck, we would often wade through two hours of Mumbai traffic for a five-minute meeting. Now, we’re all on Zoom, saving an incredible amount of time and resources.” Cinematographer Kaushal Shah, who is currently shooting Shakun Batra’s next film in Goa, says that initially halving crew sizes and chalking out zones to ensure social distancing, seemed like a bad idea in an industry which “requires you to engage verbally and physically. But soon, we realised that the forced restrictions were helping us cut down on distractions. I’m enjoying the new method in the madness.”

While moving towards a minimalistic approach may have helped with matters technical and logistical, as Shah claims, how are directors filming close-ups and romantic scenes? “Fewer scenes requiring physical proximity will be written, I suppose,” reflects Hussain. Instead of compromising on the story, writers will find subtler ways to depict romance, he believes. Maybe we’ll see more beautiful renditions. 

The captivity necessitated by Covid-19 has also seen a surge in creativity. Take the case of Sandeep Varma, founder of Filmboard, a game-changing B2B marketplace for the industry. The lockdown brought his business to a temporary halt, but triggered an explosion of ideas in his mind. “I used this time to write a web series and a feature film,” he says. Not ones to be defeated by the contagion, Varma and his partner Rajesh Butta also devised a ‘smart Covid plan’ to reinitiate shoots in a risk-free manner.

While the positives are many, there is much to be wished away, too. “I’ve worked on films in Los Angeles and admire their concise way of functioning. But here in India, there’s a sense of comfort in numbers. One longs for the old camaraderie,” admits Shah. Shahnaab Alam, producer of films such as The Lunchbox and Omerta, who ideated with the Film Board on the formulation and implementation of Covid-safety guidelines for shoots, says, “From stipulating that actors over 60 be utilised sparingly to forbidding the sharing of cigarettes, we had to think of the minutest detail.” Hussain remembers the several swab and blood tests in order to “do what I love to do”.

“No matter what the pluses, we can’t wait to wash our hands off the virus,” sighs ad-film producer Harshvardhan, whose projects have seen delay after expensive delay. While we can’t agree more, Alam offers a positive take, “The pandemic has taught us to focus on the essentials.” One hopes this learnings remains long after the virus is gone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adil Hussain COVID bollywood Bollywood impact covid
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp