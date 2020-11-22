Thomas Goode, Sabyasachi’s bespoke new tableware, a must-have

Medha Dutta Yadav By

What happens when an Indian creative icon, most sought after for his bridalwear, collaborates with one of London’s oldest luxury retailers with a 200-year legacy of contributing to the weddings of Europe and India’s oldest families? Quiet elegance is what comes to mind.

Indeed, couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s elegant creations steeped in history with a focus on traditional Indian craftsmanship find an able compatriot in Thomas Goode & Co. Together, they have launched a wedding trousseau that caters to the luxury gifting market.

The made to order collections—Sanctuary Coromandel Red and East of Calcutta—are now available to shop on thomasgoode.com with worldwide shipping. These include a bespoke dinner service range comprising main dinner plates, side plates, dessert plate, bowls, platters, tea/coffee cup and saucer set, tea post, creamer and sugar box. These will be delivered in Thomas Goode’s handcrafted luxury shipping case for a bride to embark on a new journey with treasured possessions.

The designs are inspired by the familiar tropical flora and fauna of Kolkata, with the designer’s signature tiger motif finding pride of place. Says Mukherjee, “These collections are actually inspired by homes in North Calcutta. I have seen the most beautiful tea sets from England in some of the most splendid homes and clubs in Calcutta. I have also grown up with a lot of Devonshire pottery in the house. It uses a particular rose mather indigo and earthy brown and cream. I am inspired by the way they paint pretty landscapes on their tea sets. For me, this collaboration is a re-imagination of all of that.”

Johnny Sandelson, Chairman, Thomas Goode & Co, says, “I am confident that our bespoke capabilities will enable us to create family heirlooms and wedding gifts for our clients in India and across Asia. When you meet Sabyasachi you meet someone who understands people, the value of a beautiful aesthetic and the worth of being able to create something special together.”