STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Beauty brands and their personalisation punch

One-size-fits-all doesn’t work today. And customers know that well. They seek solutions suited for their specific needs.

Published: 04th October 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

One-size-fits-all doesn’t work today. And customers know that well. They seek solutions suited for their specific needs. This development has seen the emergence of several players in the segment of personalisation in skin and hair care. This is expected to only increase. Conventional diktats of ideal beauty are being broken ruthlessly. Especially those based on the ‘perfect’ skin colour, body shape and age are being sprung out of the window.

Science takes over for better health standards

New entrants are using technology to secure a grassroots level understanding of the unique needs and formulations of products after factoring in relevant data on external factors like location and lifestyle. This data is then analysed by scientists and proprietary algorithms to offer a precise solution to the specific problem faced by the customer.

By receiving the exact ingredients that we require basis our ‘type’, we can avoid exposure to harmful chemicals.

Transparently handpicked clean ingredients

Personalised beauty brands conduct their diligent research, selecting only the most effective and suitable ingredients based on one’s unique profile. Most brands are now going the extra mile to ensure the highest level of clean products by eliminating potentially irritating ingredient. Toxin-free beauty products have proved to be extremely beneficial for the health of skin or hair.

For the girl who’s not on the posters

Most brands suit mass interest. But increasingly, many are jumping onto the bandwagon of personalisation to change that and attain the highest degree of exclusivity.
 

Cleaning up the industry

A few brands are amalgamating personalisation with sulfate and paraben-free clean formulations and sustainable packaging to bring the best-in-class products. While personalisation may seem like a luxury, it is something that is turning the skin and hair care industry on its axis for the better. Treating people as individuals and not as a number is going a long way in recognising that the cookie-cutter approach is passé. 

The author is CEO and Founder, Bare Anatomy

More from Magazine.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bare Anatomy personalised  products
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp