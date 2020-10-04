Modern empirical scientific research validates treating infertility with acupuncture

Dr Raman Kapur By

Any couple struggling to conceive knows the heartache of infertility, and many people are open to trying anything that could increase their chances of having a baby. Treating infertility with acupuncture has been recorded in our ancient texts. In the last five years, modern empirical scientific research methods have validated these results and concluded that acupuncture:

✥ Can increase blood flow to the reproductive organs, which dramatically improves a woman’s response to hormonal therapy.

✥ Has been shown to regulate hormone levels by moderating the release of beta-endorphin levels in the brain, which improves the release of the gonadotrophin-releasing hormone by the hypothalamus, follicle-stimulating

hormone from the pituitary gland, and estrogens and progesterone levels from the ovary.

✥ Reduces stress and a hyperactive sympathetic nervous system response.

✥ Has been speculated to moderate cyclooxygenase and prostaglandin levels in the uterus, reducing uterine motility to improve implantation rates.

The American Society of Reproductive Medicine’s Fertility and Sterility Journal has included the utility of acupuncture in conjunction with assisted reproductive technology. A small study has found that acupuncture performed before and after an in vitro fertilization (IVF) embryo transfer, were more likely to achieve positive results than women who just made lifestyle changes to get pregnant. A review of 23 studies showed that acupuncture improved the chances of conceiving in women undergoing IVF.

Acupuncture has been shown to help reduce depression, which can be a problem for women struggling with infertility. It can also decrease stress and anxiety that can contribute to fertility

problems. What’s more, high levels of cortisol (the stress hormone) have been shown to increase the risk of miscarriage in women once they become pregnant.

Important questions

Q. How can acupuncture help with issues of pregnancy?

A. By increasing energy, it improves digestion issues, combats anxiety and stress, relieves pain.

Q. How can it help with morning sickness?

A. By preventing nausea, relieving hypersensitivity to ‘trigger smells’ and more.

Q. How can it reduce bloating, swelling and inflammation?

A. By decreasing water retention, improving circulation and flushing out toxins.

Q. Can acupuncture help in relieving back pain during pregnancy?

A. Yes, it can lower it with the help of endorphin release.

Q. How can acupuncture help to induce labour?

A. It can stimulate oxytocin to naturally induce labour, and thus, in avoidance of the use of modern injections/drugs with potentially

dangerous side effects.

Q. How can acupuncture help to renew your body after pregnancy?

A. By restoring energy levels, balancing emotions and aiding in healing.

Q. How can it help with the post-partum disorder?

A. It helps in dealing with stress, anxiety and lack of sleep, rejuvenating physical health and treating the symptoms of the milder ‘baby blues’ and more severe depression.

Q. Can acupuncture help with breastfeeding?

A. Yes, it helps in lactation and reduction in nipple soreness.

The author is Head of the Department of Acupuncture, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi