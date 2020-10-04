Omega-3: The fat that keeps the brain fit 

Anu Jain Rohatgi By

The brain can be protected from toxic pollution with one simple addition to the diet—omega-3 fatty acids. A recent study validated this indicating that omega-3 could neutralise its damaging effects and protect brain cells from perishing. Undertaken by the Columbia University Irving Medical Centre, the US, it stated that if the geriatric population added just one or two servings of fish or shellfish, a rich source of omega-3, into their diet every week, it could help them remarkably.

Supplementing this finding was another one conducted in the year 1315, wherein white women above the age of 70, living in areas of high pollution, were observed for three years. For three years, their fish intake was calculated and then brain scans were performed to measure the hippocampus area and white matter volume. It was found that the women who had the lowest levels of omega-3 fatty acids— alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)—in their blood, had the highest amount of brain shrinkage compared to those with good reserves of it.

It shows that omega-3 acids helps in maintaining brain structure during the ageing process. Omega-3 also has an equal capacity to counter the damage caused by neurotoxins like lead and mercury, and help in fighting inflammation. “The hippocampus, which plays an important role in regulating emotions, learning capacity, and memory, shrinks during the process of ageing. Besides that, neurotoxic effects on diseases like Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, hypertension, and bipolar disorder reduce the efficiency of the brain further. In this regard, the consumption of omega-3 fatty acid protects the brain,” says Dr Anshu Rohatgi, Neurologist, Sir Gangaram Hospital, Delhi.

Omega-3 fatty acids preserve the volume of the white matter (nerves). These are important for the connectivity of various parts of the brain and the spinal cord. “The brain’s white matter works like a telephone line and any loss in white matter means a breakdown in the communication level of the brain. But omega-3 works against inflammation and protects this white matter loss,” says Dr A Marthanda Pillai, Neurosurgeon, Ananthapuri Hospitals and Research Centre, Thiruvananthapuram.

Not only is omega-3 good for adults, but it’s extremely useful for children too as their brain is in the developmental stage. It helps in the growth of the brain of unborn children. It also protects women from breast cancer, especially after the postmenstrual stage. But it’s advisable to get an expert’s opinion before including or adding seafood on one’s plate as many people are allergic to it. “Also, to maintain the nutritional value of fish, one should follow the best cooking practices. Baked or boiled fish is better and can retain maximum nutritional value.

Deep frying pulls down the nutritional value of the fish, says Dr Satish Jain, Director, Indian Epilepsy Centre, Delhi. The source of the fish is another important factor to be considered, he adds. “It’s a well-known fact that in 1950-60, the Minamata Bay, Japan was heavily polluted by mercury. Many regular fish eaters lost their lives, and others developed neurological complications because the fish was contaminated by mercury,” shares Jain.

But before you amp up your intake, remember, moderation is key. “Excess intake of omega-3 fatty acid is harmful. Vegetarians, unfortunately, don’t have a lot of choice but can have oils rich in omega-3, but this should be discontinued within three months to avoid harmful effects to the body,” says Pillai. Experts believe that this study will prove helpful in the treatment of illnesses that are related to high levels of air pollution. More research can take us closer to other such important revelations that could help us all.

Get Your Omega-3

Non-Vegetarian sources

Mackerel

Salmon

Oysters

Anchovies

Grass-Fed Beef

Vegetarian sources

Flax seeds

Chia seeds

Walnuts

Flaxseeds

Pumpkin seeds

Wild rice

Spinach

Benefits GALORE

✥ It can improve brain health and can also fight age-related degenerative conditions such as

Alzheimer’s Disease.

✥ It can protect against heart diseases

✥ It keeps inflammations at bay

✥ It can counter autoimmune diseases

✥ Some studies say it may prevent cancer

✥ Regular intake can reduce asthma in children

✥ Works well on fatty liver

✥ It improves bone health

✥ Some reports suggest that Omega-3 can improve sleep disorders

