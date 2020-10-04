STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

'The Day Before Today book review: Dark tales of the times

Quick and easy reads, these stories are as much about preserving memories as they are about persevering through tough times.

Published: 04th October 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Books

For representational purposes

While the novel coronavirus may, in time, inspire novelists, short story writers have seized the day. Everything about these weird and wild times—from bats, masks and containments zones to domestic violence and untimely death—is being turned into Covid fiction. Gayatri Gill, with over 15 years of writing experience in television, digital, animation and documentary filmmaking, has used the lockdown experience to bring forth her debut collection of 15 short stories, The Day Before Today.

The dystopian nature of the lockdown is captured in broad brushstrokes. In ‘Annapurna’, it presents an unexpected opportunity for an elderly woman. “No temples, no sabhas, no jagrans. No responsibilities of any kind at all. There was nothing left of her old life any more so in that moment she decided she should turn new too.” In ‘Positive’, the narrator who celebrates the initial 36 weeks of the lockdown by hosting a Zoom party, says, “For starters, we are for the first time in the history of the universe feeling like a truly collective entity. Like one gigantic fruit.” 

Death abounds in these stories, though only one of them is from Covid. There are more pernicious reasons. In ‘Infection’, a ‘minority’ mother dies due to medical negligence. In ‘Green’, a woman who has just knifed her husband for sexually abusing the maid says, “Things weren’t ideal at the moment, but then the last six months had taught us a great deal about dealing with non-ideal realities.” While the dominating mood of the collection is dark, several of the stories carry a tone of sly humour. In ‘Mummyji and Pammi’, about a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo whose lives unravel due to domestic violence, we are told that, “Mummyji had lived a full life, no one knew better than her that it was up to the women of the house to be always prepared. No matter, how big or small the calamity, finding solutions was what women were born for.” 

An intriguing aspect of the collection is that some of the stories are set in the future. ‘Death of Videocon’, a complex tale that, if left to gestate, would have made a good novella, is about a police inspector investigating a cold case—the vanishing of a city housewife in the pandemic who “started to troll the dark alleys of the web, knocking from door to door, foraging for the forbidden”. In ‘Pandemic Blanket’, a magical story about a woman who takes up weaving during the lockdown, her granddaughter says, “My grandmother had made it from memories that lived deep within her soul.”

Quick and easy reads, these stories are as much about preserving memories as they are about persevering through tough times.

More from Magazine.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Day Before Today
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp