Here are some fictional schools we would love to be enrolled in

With most schools and colleges still shut, we take recourse in the fictional world.

Published: 11th October 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Hogwarts school

Hogwarts school

Here we list some of the best academic (with maybe a lesson or two in magic and more) places we would love to study in.

Here we list some of the best academic (with maybe a lesson or two in magic and more) places we would love to study in.

Hogwarts, Harry Potter series
Who has not dreamt of going to Hogwarts? From taking a train on the 9 ½ platform, a game of quidditch and tables laden with food, to learning all about potions and spells, and to tame dragons—what more can one ask for? Of, and did we mention, that students can bring along their pets?

Camp Half Blood, Camp Half Blood Chronicles
It’s only the truly gifted who make it to this camp. From learning how to harness your powers to getting lessons in ancient Greek history, nothing could be more dreamlike. Our only problem with this? This is only a summer-school.

Riverdale High, Archie Comics
Every kid of the 80s and 90s swore by this. Riverdale was the ultimate high school. It showcases the idyllic American life—baseball is a religion, cheerleaders, pizzas, huge milkshakes, and of course, eccentric school teachers and principal.

Malory Towers
The first book was published in 1946, and even till the 80s, it was on the reading list of many school girls. It deals with the adventures and misadventures of the students growing up in a boarding school set in the most picturesque surroundings.

Walkerville Elementary, The Magic School Bus
With Miss Frizzle teaching here, it makes for the best school possible. She teaches with examples from her many unusual field trips. So if the planetarium is shut, she just zaps her students into space to finish learning.

Hogwarts Harry potter
