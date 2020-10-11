STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pocket friendly finds for the skin

We had most hopes from The Cacao Butter Intense lip balm after going through its ingredient list.

This was the first time we was trying out Super Smelly products. The name is bizarre but the products are decent. we decided to start with a few practical ones like a lip balm, a pocket perfume and an activated charcoal face pack. We had most hopes from The Cacao Butter Intense lip balm after going through its ingredient list.

It has Shea Butter, Cacao Butter, Mango Seed Butter, Olive Oil, Carrot Seed Oil, Natural Beeswax, and Natural Vitamin E. Disappointingly, nothing worked. Despite exfoliating regularly and then applying the balm a few times a day, my lips remained as chapped as ever.

The Natural Go Glow activated charcoal face pack, on the other hand, lived up to its ingredient strength. Besides activated charcoal, there’s cocoa powder, dead sea salt, multani, volcanic ash, Argan oil and more. You cannot go wrong with this.

The pocket perfume called Hurricane was a pleasant surprise. It had a soft scent that gave off whiffs of eucalyptus and musk. The fragrance lasts for at least five hours and it can be carried around easily.     

