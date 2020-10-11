The wonderland of words

Sudhanshu Rai By

The art of storytelling has evolved with time and today it’s much more than merely providing entertainment. Before dwelling on the impact of storytelling on our mind and body, it’s important to understand what storytelling actually does.

The soothing tales, when mixed with music, sound effects and incredible voice talent, help us drift into a dreamland, thereby reducing the levels of anxiety and stress and letting us focus on happiness and self-esteem. What a storyteller does is create the right atmosphere and ambience with the help of voice modulation, props etc. When done right, storytelling establishes a connection between the listener and the storyteller.

While listening to a story, people’s subconscious self flows along with the characters involved. Eventually, their thought process gets connected to the story, and once this connection is established, it’s the storyteller’s virtue and charm that lets listeners virtually travel to unseen destinations and digress from other troubling issues of life. The next phase comes when listeners get motivated, engaged and entertained as they listen to stories. Stories may hail from different genres and they might be fictional as well as non-fictional. A thriller story is most likely to leave a listener intrigued while a light-hearted story might entertain or even motivate you with regard to different aspects of life. This whole process enables listeners to take varied learning from the journey of the characters involved and the plot of stories.

The next stage a listener transgresses into is that of after-effects, which primarily refers to the impact any story leaves on an individual. It’s almost like a complete travel cycle wherein your mind travels instead of your physical self. And then comes the stage of conclusion, as to what lasting impact a story leaves on one’s mind.

Our brain is the strongest tool and is considered to have both receptors as well as transmitters to process as well as conclude various information available in the environment. Storytelling plays an important role in channelising the thought process, thereby boosting imagination power. As a matter of fact, storytelling is the perfect healer for mental health or stress-related issues. In stories, there’s a creation of an imaginary world full of possibilities and thrills. Listening to stories helps one live in a moment with the narrator’s imagination. Resultantly, apart from giving wings to imagination, storytelling helps a listener retain a balanced body and mind.

There is a tendency among people to listen to music, watch spiritual videos, or do any similar thing before sleeping. They do this to overcome even a fraction of stress they undergo in their daily lives. In the prevalent lifestyle in metros as well as smaller cities, any momentary solution to stress is more than welcome. Similarly, when you listen to a story before sleeping, it calms you and helps you get a sound sleep. Stories often touch upon our nostalgia too, taking us back to our happy times.

Storytelling benefits all, irrespective of their age. This is one art that appeals to children, teenagers and adults alike. Listening to stories of our interest helps in having a healthy mind.This assumes even more significance in the current times, when we are mostly confined to our homes. Sitting in a secluded corner of our balcony, we can experience the happenings in a land that’s miles away, even across the seven seas. The imagery, sight and sound created by storytelling trigger a feeling of euphoric, tingling and pleasant relaxation. The age-old art of storytelling soothes our ruffled nerves. Even scientific studies suggest that when your brain is engaged in a story, your heart rate reacts accordingly and your muscle relaxes.

Besides, listening to a story helps focus your energy, improves your concentration and fosters empathy as you immerse yourself into the lives of the characters. A research by New York Times bestselling author and osteopathic physician Dr Joseph Mercola has suggested that reading or listening to stories is more effective at reducing stress than listening to music, sipping tea or even taking a walk.

Listening to stories further increases your emotional intelligence and empathy. What you need to do is choose something that you truly enjoy and that makes you feel happy and calm. What matters is how you feel when you are done. In case you are feeling less stressed, then make more time to immerse into storytelling!

The author is a storyteller, life coach and motivational speaker.