Actor Samir Kochhar's journey from IPL shows to movies and web series

Actor-host Samir Kochhar talks about his upcoming projects and his passions

Published: 20th September 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Samir Kochhar

Bollywood actor Samir Kochhar (Photo | Samir Kochhar Instagram)

From hosting an IPL show to acting in TV, films and web series, Samir Kochhar has done it all. For someone who believes that life has a plan for each person, he admits that his best is yet to come. “It is such a thrill to be someone you are not and break away from the image of who you are,” he says of his two-decade-old run in the industry. Post a five-month hiatus, the actor-host is back on set with a unique interactive game show, The Bid & Win Show, on the Flipkart App. “It is an interactive game show where people come up with the lowest bid to win a variety of products from home appliances, mobile phones, laptops, cameras and more,” he explains.

A screen grab of his upcoming
game show

He will also be seen in the Tamil film, Adho Andha Paravai Pola, besides the third season of Four More Shots Please. “I am grateful for the opportunity to be in different shoes and do what I do. I try to choose my projects carefully and consciously. I want to like what I am doing and not be stuck in something forever,” says the actor who loves farming and playing the guitar when he is not busy with his shoots.

Kochhar made a mark with Balaji Telefilms’ hugely popular soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, which saw a re-run during the lockdown. Though his film career was far from promising, a slew of web shows such as Typewriter, Sacred Games and Four More Shots Please 2 won him much acclaim. At the same time, he is quite amused by the OTT genre. Kochhar finds it ironical how people who often crib about lack of time, find time to binge-watch shows on OTT.

A keen footballer, he owns the Goodfellas FC football team, besides his own production house, The Goodfellas Projects. In fact, The Bid & Win Show will be produced by him for Flipkart. Keeping his professional life aside, if there is one thing Kochhar is obsessed with, it is “food”. The actor goes on to add how he was the ‘official’ egg-maker at after parties during his college days.

From there, his cooking has gone up a few notches and he can easily rustle up a grilled chicken and mash, or even a mutton curry. When the pandemic was still an unimagined reality, Kochhar would end up going on a tapas crawl in Spain, try local flavours in Greece, or visit the famed food trucks of New York. Back home, “Delhi’s Moti Mahal is like religion,” he says. But at the same time, he is not averse to picking up a nice juicy cheeseburger from just about anywhere. Just before we wrap up, we ask if there is something that he is extremely proud of? “I am the fastest nappy-changer in Mumbai,” he says with a grin.

The actor will also be seen in the Tamil film, Adho Andha Paravai Pola, besides the third season of 
Four More Shots Please

