STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

An Introduction to British novelist Agatha Christie

With over two billion copies of her books in print, British novelist Agatha Christie—who was born in September 1890—rivals the best.

Published: 20th September 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

 British novelist Agatha Christie

 British novelist Agatha Christie

With over two billion copies of her books in print, British novelist Agatha Christie—who was born in September 1890—rivals the best. Here are some not-so-known details of the famed writer’s life.

  •  Her mother was against her daughter learning how to read. Christie received formal education only after 15.
  •  She wrote her first book, The Mysterious Affair at Styles, on a dare. The novel introduced readers to Hercule Poirot and was rejected by six publishers.
  • During World War I, she worked as an apothecary’s assistant and handled a variety of poisons. Her interest led her to make poisons her preferred method of murder in many of her works.
  • Miss Marple was modelled on her maternal grandmother
  •  She once famously described Poirot as a “detestable, bombastic, tiresome, ego-centric little creep”. But because the public loved him, she refused to kill him off.
  •  When he finally did die, the Belgian detective was given a full-page obituary in The New York Times
  •  Christie’s famous play, The Mousetrap, began life as a 20-minute radio story. Almost seven decades on, it’s still being performed regularly. The play was written at the behest of Queen Mary in 1947.
  • Christie disliked marmalade pudding so much that she used it as a murder accessory in her novel, A Pocket Full of Rye.
  •  She had something in common with Poirot—both suffered from seasickness
  •  She makes an appearance in the David Tennant Doctor Who episode ‘The Unicorn and the Wasp’. Christie helps the Doctor solve a series of murders that parallel her works and the board game Clue(do).
  • She was averse to typing and would record her stories into a Dictaphone before having them typed
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Agatha Christie
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp