Hands Carpets launches an exclusive collection of hand-knotted Persian carpets

Premium carpet company, Hands Carpets, has launched an exclusive collection of hand-knotted Persian carpets completely using 100 percent wool. While the art of traditional Persian rugs has largely remained the same for centuries, with the level of artistic detailing and uncommon, yet charming blend of colours, Hands elevates them to the realm of beauty and freshness not witnessed before. As a result, each of the intricately hand-knotted carpets has a curious tale to tell.

With their complex design construction and enchanting medley of hues, these Persian carpets bring with them the charming mystique they are so known for. And having been conceived in 100 percent wool, they add an unmistakable warmth and coziness to your space.

Founded in 1881 in Bhadohi near Varanasi, the brand is owned by the Patodia family and retails from its exclusive stores in Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai. Besides individual area rugs, the brand also creates bespoke, custom-made wall-to-wall carpeting for luxury hotels and residences.