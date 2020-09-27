STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Craving chicken garlic kebabs? Turn your master chef mode on and prepare it yourself! Here's how

The wait is over. When you cannot dine-out, hone your culinary skills and prepare the delicious dish at home with this simple recipe. 
 

Published: 27th September 2020 05:00 AM

For representational purposes

Ingredients

  • Boneless chicken: 350gm
  • Salt: 1 and a 1/2 tsp
  • White pepper: 3gm
  • Cardamom powder: 2gm
  • Cashew and cheese paste: 50gm
  • Cream: 25ml
  • Ginger-garlic paste: 5gm
  • Eggs: 1
  • Garlic, green chilly and spinach paste: 15gm
  • Lemon juice: 30 ml

Method 

  • Wash the chicken thoroughly and pat dry
  • For marination, apply the ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice and salt onto the chicken pieces. Rub well and keep aside for one hour.
  • For the second marination, take the garlic, green chilly and spinach paste. Add this to the chicken. 
  • In a bowl, mix all the remaining ingredients with curd

Cooking

  • Skew the marinated chicken pieces
  • Roast in a moderately hot tandoor/charcoal grill for six-seven minutes. Alternatively, a preheated convection oven at 350-degree centigrade.  Remove from the tandoor and oven-hang for two-three minutes. Baste with melted butter and roast for three-four minutes. 
  • Transfer to a plate and serve hot with mint chutney. Serves two.  
