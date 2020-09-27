Craving chicken garlic kebabs? Turn your master chef mode on and prepare it yourself! Here's how
The wait is over. When you cannot dine-out, hone your culinary skills and prepare the delicious dish at home with this simple recipe.
Published: 27th September 2020 05:00 AM | Last Updated: 26th September 2020 01:53 AM | A+A A-
Ingredients
- Boneless chicken: 350gm
- Salt: 1 and a 1/2 tsp
- White pepper: 3gm
- Cardamom powder: 2gm
- Cashew and cheese paste: 50gm
- Cream: 25ml
- Ginger-garlic paste: 5gm
- Eggs: 1
- Garlic, green chilly and spinach paste: 15gm
- Lemon juice: 30 ml
Method
- Wash the chicken thoroughly and pat dry
- For marination, apply the ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice and salt onto the chicken pieces. Rub well and keep aside for one hour.
- For the second marination, take the garlic, green chilly and spinach paste. Add this to the chicken.
- In a bowl, mix all the remaining ingredients with curd
Cooking
- Skew the marinated chicken pieces
- Roast in a moderately hot tandoor/charcoal grill for six-seven minutes. Alternatively, a preheated convection oven at 350-degree centigrade. Remove from the tandoor and oven-hang for two-three minutes. Baste with melted butter and roast for three-four minutes.
- Transfer to a plate and serve hot with mint chutney. Serves two.