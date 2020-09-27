STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stamp your style with these personalised monograms by Italian fashion house 'Fendi'

From this month onwards, the maison offers the possibility to personalise a selection of products from the new collection on fendi.com and in selected stores worldwide.

Published: 27th September 2020

All you monogram-lovers, here’s something more to help you flaunt your designer wear. Italian fashion house, Fendi, has launched a unique personalisation service that allows customers to get some of the brand’s popular items customised with their initials.

This service has been launched in conjunction with the in-store release of the Fendi Pre-Fall 2020 Collection.

Clients can choose from items such as the Fendi ID crossbody gusset bag, Fendi Rise sneakers and a range of ready-to-wear pieces, and add their own initials, up to a maximum of three letters. A metallic tag adds a customised touch to the shoulder strap of the Fendi bag crafted in extremely soft leather.

Clients can choose from items such as the Fendi ID crossbody gusset bag, Fendi Rise sneakers and a range of ready-to-wear pieces, and add their own initials, up to a maximum of three letters. A metallic tag adds a customised touch to the shoulder strap of the Fendi bag crafted in extremely soft leather.

Featuring a sinuous and curved version of the classic Baguette metallic buckle, it is available in three colour combinations—black or burgundy with beige internal lining and camel with light blue internal lining. The Fendi Rise sneakers—characterised by a distinctive upper fully embossed in an FF logo pattern, and a 35mm super lightweight platform sole—are available in white, black and pink.

