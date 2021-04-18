A case for baskets: Budget-friendly boho take on gallery walls

Devika Batatra By

With nearly 17,000 posts under #basketwalls on Instagram, we’ve had our eyes on this trend for a while now. This budget-friendly boho take on gallery walls brings natural texture and interesting pattern to your space, and the sky is the limit for ways to display them in your home.

We are seeing a lot of this in modern farmhouses but it can be used in other styles of home décor too. That’s because it’s a great way to bring something a bit different into your space without spending a lot of time installing or money for purchasing.

Really, you can upgrade any empty wall in your home with a couple of baskets in seconds. The options out there are endless, so the hardest part will likely be choosing which ones to buy. Go for ones with designs weaved in or opt for a more minimalistic grouping of various sizes and colours.

Simply group similar baskets together to create one large art statement, or mix up different designs to create a random, eye-catching arrangement. Go for ones with designs woven in, or opt for a more minimalistic grouping of various sizes and colours. Remember, just because you are decorating a wall with baskets doesn’t mean they all have to look the same. Look for baskets with some interesting pattern and colour to add even more interest to your wall décor.

A lot of the images that we have seen have baskets on display in entryways and hallways, but they can be used in any room. Try using baskets and bowls on display as the main art feature in a room—you can really ‘customise’ the size by adding more baskets of all shapes and sizes as you go along.

Ever have those little corners in your home that need a little wall décor but you never seem to find the right piece or a standard art frame wouldn’t fit? This is another reason to give this basket wall décor a try—for you can really make it your own in terms of colour, pattern, texture and how it is arranged.