STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

How a steady mind feels

All this is experienced as a feeling in the heart centre when the person is engulfed in meditation on that complete Brahman in the state of Samadhi.

Published: 18th April 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

rubik cube

For representational purposes

How much ever we may read or listen, the state of a mind in Samadhi is elusive to understand. In the Vivekachoodamani, Sri Adi Sankaracharya gives a beautiful pen picture nevertheless. That state is of eternal youth. It is a feeling of deathlessness. It is an experience of the mind where all thoughts and delusions have dropped. In that state, the object of our contemplation, the Self alone shines.

It is steady like an ocean where no waves rise and fall. There are no names to describe this condition. It is a calm state where there are no modifications in terms of the expression of qualities such as love, hatred, desire, anger, rage, jealousy, and arrogance. It is a permanent state which is one in all and calm ever. All this is experienced as a feeling in the heart centre when the person is engulfed in meditation on that complete Brahman in the state of Samadhi.

Having pointed out that supreme state of mind, the teacher now shows us the way to attain it. Completely integrate the four inner equipment of perception—the mind which perceives objects of the world through the five senses; the intellect which is an inner knowing connected through the five senses again; the memory bank of past experiences; and the ‘ahamkara,’ or the ‘I-maker’, the identity which raises its head in identification with all that we do, speak, feel or think. Having made them one-pointed, direct their energies into one’s own true Self i.e. consciousness.

Once that is accomplished, simply see the eternal celebration of the unbroken, unlimited Self within. Use this opportunity to cut asunder the bonds of the smells of the world of transmigration and change. As such detachment even to the almost foul-smelling attachments is very difficult, the Acharya exhorts the seeker to put in special effort and realise the presence of the Self within. This is how the purpose of life is fulfilled.

Once the individual has been freed of all conditionings of the body, mind and the intellect, the realisation of one’s Self as sheer existence, knowledge of its own Self as consciousness and bliss, non-dual presence happens. Being in that Self, meditate upon one’s own Self and in that state there is no rebirth into the realm of life and death. Mission accomplished!
Gita Jnana Brahmacharini Sharanya Chaitanya

The writer is Sevika, Chinmaya Mission, Coimbatore (www.chinmayamission.com); email: sharanya.chaitanya@chinmayamission.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
positivity Sri Adi Sankaracharya sprituality
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp