How a steady mind feels

Brahmacharini Sharanya Chaitanya By

How much ever we may read or listen, the state of a mind in Samadhi is elusive to understand. In the Vivekachoodamani, Sri Adi Sankaracharya gives a beautiful pen picture nevertheless. That state is of eternal youth. It is a feeling of deathlessness. It is an experience of the mind where all thoughts and delusions have dropped. In that state, the object of our contemplation, the Self alone shines.

It is steady like an ocean where no waves rise and fall. There are no names to describe this condition. It is a calm state where there are no modifications in terms of the expression of qualities such as love, hatred, desire, anger, rage, jealousy, and arrogance. It is a permanent state which is one in all and calm ever. All this is experienced as a feeling in the heart centre when the person is engulfed in meditation on that complete Brahman in the state of Samadhi.

Having pointed out that supreme state of mind, the teacher now shows us the way to attain it. Completely integrate the four inner equipment of perception—the mind which perceives objects of the world through the five senses; the intellect which is an inner knowing connected through the five senses again; the memory bank of past experiences; and the ‘ahamkara,’ or the ‘I-maker’, the identity which raises its head in identification with all that we do, speak, feel or think. Having made them one-pointed, direct their energies into one’s own true Self i.e. consciousness.

Once that is accomplished, simply see the eternal celebration of the unbroken, unlimited Self within. Use this opportunity to cut asunder the bonds of the smells of the world of transmigration and change. As such detachment even to the almost foul-smelling attachments is very difficult, the Acharya exhorts the seeker to put in special effort and realise the presence of the Self within. This is how the purpose of life is fulfilled.

Once the individual has been freed of all conditionings of the body, mind and the intellect, the realisation of one’s Self as sheer existence, knowledge of its own Self as consciousness and bliss, non-dual presence happens. Being in that Self, meditate upon one’s own Self and in that state there is no rebirth into the realm of life and death. Mission accomplished!

Gita Jnana Brahmacharini Sharanya Chaitanya

The writer is Sevika, Chinmaya Mission, Coimbatore (www.chinmayamission.com); email: sharanya.chaitanya@chinmayamission.com