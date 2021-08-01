STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

A stroke of serendipity: Filmmaker Suparn Verma on horror films, RGV and Stephen King

Verma had been roped in for the second season of The Family Man even before the release of Season 1, which is why he says there wasn’t any additional pressure on him to live up to any expectations.

Published: 01st August 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Suparn Verma on the sets of The Family Man with Seema Biswas and Manoj Bajpayee

Suparn Verma on the sets of The Family Man with Seema Biswas and Manoj Bajpayee

When Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney + Hotstar are all vying for you to be a part of their projects, you know you have struck filmmaking gold. Former journalist-turned-writer-director Suparn Verma, who directed five episodes of The Family Man 2, besides doing the screenplay and dialogues, is enjoying the enviable position right now. For the filmmaker, who had previously helmed movies such as Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena (2005) and Acid Factory (2009), the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer has opened the floodgates of film offers.

Verma had been roped in for the second season of The Family Man even before the release of Season 1, which is why he says there wasn’t any additional pressure on him to live up to any expectations. “I wrote without any sword hanging on my head. My only worry was that the producers and the actor had been my friends for the last decade and I had to do the best job in the world because I didn’t want anything to affect our friendship. I’m happy that it shaped up well and the audiences loved it,” he says.

One could say ‘serendipity’ is Verma’s middle name. As a journalist working with Rediff.com, Verma would often conduct chat sessions with people from the film industry for the upcoming web platform in the late 1990s. During one such session—where he was hosting Ram Gopal Varma—the duo got talking and before he knew it, the filmmaker asked Verma to write a film for him. Ultimately things did not work out, but by then Verma had invested six months into film writing and it had taught him something about how film stories should be told. The next episode of serendipity came with Hansal Mehta and Manoj Bajpayee, during another chat session. To cut a long story short, this time Verma went on to pen Chhal for Mehta, and later directed Bajpayee in Acid Factory (2009). And a filmmaker was born.

This ComicCon fan has a quirky side to him too, clearly evident in the Instagram post of him mock-biting the head of a Shrek-themed birthday cake. A self-confessed horror film fan—he wrote and directed Aatma (2013) starring Bipasha Basu and Nawazudin Siddiqui—it is no coincidence that he considers Ram Gopal Varma, who has given Bollywood some of its genuinely scary horror masterpieces, one of his gurus. Also, his Twitter timeline is full of his love for the horror genre, and especially writer Stephen King, who he pays a tribute to with a tattoo. Says he in a tweet: “B-cinema has fuelled the imagination of a generation of writers and directors over the decades. Art doesn’t need to always be the ‘best’ to inspire. It just needs to exist to find its audience.” Like King who inspired a young Verma, he in turn is inspiring the next generation, like his young son who writes seven-page fantasy stories involving polar bears and dragons.

Given his love for all things dark, one really hopes that at least one of his upcoming OTT ventures deal with the supernatural. A guilty pleasure would certainly be a desi monster because we’ve had enough of spirit dolls and possessed scream queens with a penchant for twisting their bodies. It’s time we had our own version of Alfred Hitchcock.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suparn Verma Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena Manoj Bajpayee Acid Factory
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp