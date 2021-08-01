STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

A Tome, but Not a Waste  

On his return from England, he shifted his focus to becoming the leader of the Muslim League and the sole representative of Indian Muslims.

Published: 01st August 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

Ishtiaq Ahmed’s 800-page book is no door-stopper. And it succeeds by demolishing many popular misconceptions about Jinnah: a man who redrew the map of the subcontinent to create a  new country. It traces the ups and downs of a political career that began in 1916 with his famous call for ‘Hindu-Muslim unity’. Of course, it was too good to last. Barely four years down the road, it was shipwrecked on the choppy waters of the Indian National Movement, where his Saville Row suits stood out in stark contrast to Mahatma Gandhi’s simple dhoti. Miffed at being sidelined from mainstream politics, Jinnah went into a sulk. On his return from England, he shifted his focus to becoming the leader of the Muslim League and the sole representative of Indian Muslims.

Despite his oft-quoted speech in the Pakistan Constituent Assembly—“You are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship... You may belong to any religion, caste or creed. It has nothing to do with the business of the state.”—Jinnah was never a liberal-democrat. All his talk of a secular state was but a veneer, or a sugar-coating on his bitter insistence that the Koran and the Sunnah were the only foundation of Pakistan. Worried that the new country would be swamped after the bloodbath that would follow Partition and he might end up dealing with the 35 million Muslim minority expelled from India, he sought to assure the religious minorities in Pakistan that they would be equal citizens and all the while hoped that India would follow suit. 

Soon after we find him harping on Islam and the Sharia as the basic foundations of Pakistan. This insistence effectively shuttered all doors to establishing a liberal country with equal rights to all its people. Instead he resorted to clutching straws in the wind, like seeking safe corridors to Hyderabad, or between Bengal and Punjab that never saw the light of day. 

Some find it fashionable to believe that if only Jinnah lived longer he would have laid the foundations of a more secure democracy in Pakistan. Ahmed marshals his ample evidence to show how he threw simple constitutional norms to the winds during his brief stint as Governor-General. He was an elitist, no more than a slick lawyer who assumed powers that had no resonance in a parliamentary system of governance. With a deft sledge-hammer, the author demolishes the major errors pursued by later-day historians.As a reviewer, I wish the book could shed some ‘weight’! A wee bit slimmer would have made it available to a wider readership.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jinnah Ishtiaq Ahmed Hindu-Muslim unity
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp