STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

'Feels Like Ishq' review: The Good, the Bad, the Soppy

Since time immemorial, and certainly since the beginning of cinema, love stories have been the preferred genre for storytellers and audiences alike.

Published: 01st August 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Still from 'Feels Like Ishq'

Still from 'Feels Like Ishq'

Since time immemorial, and certainly since the beginning of cinema, love stories have been the preferred genre for storytellers and audiences alike. Fortunately, filmmakers are finally waking up to the reality of the 21st century and doing away with formulaic romance tropes. Netflix’s latest web series, Feels Like Ishq, attempts to go against the established romantic grain, by portraying six couples from different cities, backgrounds, and sexual orientations, with one thing in common—the first flush of attraction.

The season opens with Radhika Madan and Amol Parasher-starrer ‘Save the Da(y)te’—a tale of two bickering wedding attendees on a mission to locate the runaway bride. A shoddy premise and the inherent presumption that two personable people thrust together in any situation will develop feelings for each other, make this the most disappointing episode of the lot. Next up is a coming-of-age story called ‘Quaranteen Crush’, where Mihir Ahuja gives a stellar performance as the teen smitten by his quarantining neighbour (Kajol Chugh). An accurate portrayal of budding—even if socially distanced—teenage romance makes this episode quite endearing.

The third story pairs an irate traveller (Simran Jehani) and an errant first-time homestay host (Rohit Saraf) as an unlikely couple, in the supremely soppy ‘Star Host’. But episode four more than makes up for the previous fiasco. It is an interesting take on a predictable storyline, where the office wallflower (Sanjeeta Bhattacharya) falls for the firebrand newcomer (Saba Azaad), in the only LGBTQ+ offering, ‘She Loves Me, She Loves Me Not’. Episode five—‘The Interview’ —chronicles an unexpected romance between a pair of hopefuls vying for the same job. Excellent performances by Zayn Marie Khan and Neeraj Madhav, combined with an interesting plot, make this the best in the series. In the final episode, Tanya Maniktala’s environmental activist character falls for her ‘sports-quota-type’ date (Skand Thakur), despite their immensely different personalities. ‘Ishq Mastana’, as it is called, has potential but feels forced.

The short content format combined with the theme of love stories in modern settings is clearly an attempt to attract a young audience with ever-decreasing attention spans. It is a formula Netflix returns to often, despite its failings. A motley crew of actors, who perform in a mishmash of stories written and directed by people with varying aesthetics and sensibilities, the anthology ends with mixed results—some good, some show promise, while some are downright forgettable. Overall, do we recommend the series? Only if you are a sucker for love stories. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Save the Da(y)te Feels Like Ishq
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp