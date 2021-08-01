Hit the sack fast: Some tonal and tactile changes can help bring the sleep back

Shilpi Madan By

You’ve done the drill: performed breathing exercises, kept the gadgetry away, sipped on chamomile and lavender, made to-do lists, hummed, chanted... but you are still wide awake. Some tonal and tactile changes can help bring the sleep back.



Space out

Sound sleep is important to ensure good metabolism and to keep lifestyle disorders at a bay. Says Noida-based Aman Puri, sleep science coach and founder, Steadfast Nutrition, a luxe sports nutrition brand, “Sleep hygiene is an area drawing attention owing to the health problems millennials are facing. Try decluttering your room. This cultivates a sense of control over the space and also provides some calm. Bring in an ergonomically favourable mattress, bed linen for restful sleep.”

Comfort up

Get in the satin pillowcases, cuddle pillow, or that ‘just-right’ pillow to rest on. A snug comforter will do the trick too. Says Kolkata-based Kabir Siddiq, founder, SleepyCat, “Research reveals therapeutic, weighted blankets bring about an improved, more natural sleep cycle by increasing production of the happy hormone, serotonin. The luxurious softness of a weighted blanket provides a relaxed, snugly feeling because of the deep touch pressure principle. High-density glass beads are incorporated in the blankets to help the body relax into a state of deep sleep.” Ensure the pillowcases carry no embroidery that may annoy the skin. Change the linen frequently to zap away sweat, bed bugs, and dead skin on your headrest. It is here that allergies and infections secretly hide.

Air it right

The presence of a Himalayan salt lamp exudes a quiet glow, detoxifying the air that you inhale as you sleep. Bring in essential oils and air fresheners to improve your sleep quality. This freshens the room creating a soothing shut-eye zone. Aromatherapy can work in magical ways in lulling you to sleep. “Sometimes investing in aromatic oils, infusers, or scented candles can work towards building a better sleep experience,” says Puri.

Tone and tweak

Do away with the glow in night accessories. Work towards creating the autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) effect in this part of your home. Celebrate the walls in soft pastels to create a soothing palette. “Bright colours induce energy,” explains Mumbai-based interior stylist Karishma Sanghvi. “Tone down in lighter hues as they are known to promote better sleep. Keep away from busy prints and textures on the walls to cup the calm further.”

Lighten up

Even if you have white CFLs flooding your room during the day while working from home, remember to switch to quieter amber pools as the evening sets in. Dim lights, subtle lamps, and mitigated night lights create a sense of quiet and calm in any space, changing its complexion. “Trail from white to natural to yellow light as your bedtime draws near. It will instantly make you relax,” says Sanghvi.

Remember, your room is a cocoon to zone out at the end of the day. Ensure that you have this goal in mind as you ship out the Netflix marathon and quell the incessant clamour of your gadgets. Every little change will help you sleep better.