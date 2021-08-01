STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Out of Africa: Orange Tree explores ancient African craft and melds it with striking Indian accents

These authentic works have then been amalgamated with skilful Indian meenakari to bring a confluence of cultures.

Published: 01st August 2021 05:00 AM

Bringing consciousness to craft and a commitment to sustainable consumption is at the core of online lifestyle store Orange Tree’s creative process. Its latest collection, Tribe, was born out of a six-month-long journey of research and design study where Jodhpur’s famous miniature paintings are melded with wood carvings and surface textures of African tribal art.

With an array of hanging lights, mirrors and wall decor made using natural organic materials like cane and earth-friendly lacquer, Tribe seamlessly employs a sustainable ethos. Sub stories of mini collections are housed within the larger collection—for example, beadwork and basketry borrowed from the Zulu tribe, hand-painted patterns inspired by the Maasai women, and the use of moonjh, a wild river grass fibre, as done by the Himba tribe. These authentic works have then been amalgamated with skilful Indian meenakari to bring a confluence of cultures.

“At Orange Tree, our design inspiration is steeped in culture, fine craft and the world of art. With Tribe, we bring together genius craftsmanship, civilisation and hard work to create something new and unique for the home decor space,” says Gaurav Jain, founder of Orange Tree.

Backed by years of expertise at its 22-year-old parent export house, Bsant, and a roster of international clients like Crate & Barrel, Zara Home, H&M Home, Pottery Barn among others, Orange Tree strikes a balance between creativity and detailed craftsmanship, with a special focus on furniture, lighting and wall decor.

