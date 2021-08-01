STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Tied and Dyed in Style

Jaipur fashion label Bunaai captures the essence of the modern Indian woman with its Shibori collection

Published: 01st August 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

tie dye

For representational purpose

Hunting for the perfect blend of traditional and contemporary finesse? Look no further, for Jaipur-based ready-to-wear brand, Bunaai, has just dropped its latest collection—Shibori—and we couldn’t have been happier. The uniqueness lies in its soft, blurry-edged patterns thanks to the timeless technique of tie and dye. The effect is visibly different and it naturally makes each design unique.

“The inspiration behind the collection was to bridge the gap between comfort and unique fashion for millennial women while constantly evolving and expanding the product line for our diverse clientele. While connecting the dots of what could be done next in the world of ‘Bunaai Women’, Shibori came to my mind as it is a craft that is hundreds of years old but still popular in the global markets today,” says Pari Choudhary, Founder & CEO, Bunaai.

The process involves a method that uses elastic bands to bind a cloth tightly before dyeing and creating an organic pattern, which is further enhanced by the use of experimental textiles and detailed craftsmanship. Capturing the true essence of the modern Indian woman who is not afraid to celebrate diverse silhouettes, the new collection comprises coordinated sets, jumpsuits, comfortable cotton dresses, flowy capes, and of course, classic kurta sets. Warm hues, delicate necklines and timeless patterns infused with new-age designs make these an ideal summer staple.

With a penchant for fashion and styling, Choudhary stepped into the world of fashion blogging in December 2014. Soon, her Instagram followers skyrocketed to one million, and needless to say, it gave this influencer a push to go to the next level. Bunaai was born in November 2016, with an aspiration to create responsible, stylish and affordable clothing with traditional craftsmanship. Its popularity is evident from the fact that what began with just three members, today boasts of 400-plus employees, and celeb patrons such as Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar, Soha Ali Khan, Divyanka Tripathi and more.Resonating with the culture of Rajasthan, the label launches a limited-edition collection almost every month on its website. Ensuring that there is minimum old stock and the designs are always fresh and seasonal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bunaai Tie Dye Bunaai Women
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp