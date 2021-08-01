Tied and Dyed in Style

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Hunting for the perfect blend of traditional and contemporary finesse? Look no further, for Jaipur-based ready-to-wear brand, Bunaai, has just dropped its latest collection—Shibori—and we couldn’t have been happier. The uniqueness lies in its soft, blurry-edged patterns thanks to the timeless technique of tie and dye. The effect is visibly different and it naturally makes each design unique.

“The inspiration behind the collection was to bridge the gap between comfort and unique fashion for millennial women while constantly evolving and expanding the product line for our diverse clientele. While connecting the dots of what could be done next in the world of ‘Bunaai Women’, Shibori came to my mind as it is a craft that is hundreds of years old but still popular in the global markets today,” says Pari Choudhary, Founder & CEO, Bunaai.

The process involves a method that uses elastic bands to bind a cloth tightly before dyeing and creating an organic pattern, which is further enhanced by the use of experimental textiles and detailed craftsmanship. Capturing the true essence of the modern Indian woman who is not afraid to celebrate diverse silhouettes, the new collection comprises coordinated sets, jumpsuits, comfortable cotton dresses, flowy capes, and of course, classic kurta sets. Warm hues, delicate necklines and timeless patterns infused with new-age designs make these an ideal summer staple.

With a penchant for fashion and styling, Choudhary stepped into the world of fashion blogging in December 2014. Soon, her Instagram followers skyrocketed to one million, and needless to say, it gave this influencer a push to go to the next level. Bunaai was born in November 2016, with an aspiration to create responsible, stylish and affordable clothing with traditional craftsmanship. Its popularity is evident from the fact that what began with just three members, today boasts of 400-plus employees, and celeb patrons such as Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar, Soha Ali Khan, Divyanka Tripathi and more.Resonating with the culture of Rajasthan, the label launches a limited-edition collection almost every month on its website. Ensuring that there is minimum old stock and the designs are always fresh and seasonal.