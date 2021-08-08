'It’s the best I’ve ever done,' Jodie Whittaker talks about Doctor Who

Adam Stone By

What is it like to come back for Season 13 of Doctor Who during a global pandemic?

Really emotional. We are the lucky ones that get to go to work. We are in a bubble right now which slightly changes day-to-day filming but it has also made it feel so precious and fun because of what we have all come out of. It’s always a little bit method when you take whatever you are going through and bring it into your character. Whatever huge emotional challenges we go through, I’m lucky that I can throw that into The Doctor.

What are you most excited to share with fans this upcoming season?

I am excited for our amazing Whovians to see some incredible interactions with old monsters. I can’t say much more than that.

Will there be lots of cliffhangers?

Yeah. Chris Chibnall (writer) is the king of the cliffhanger.

What words of advice did you have for John Bishop and Jacob Anderson on joining the cast?

‘Come and play!’ We play pretend for a living and this is the floor to live out all of the bold, creative, exciting and nerve-wracking choices that you can’t necessarily make when there’s a limitation on genre, period, etiquette or class. All of that goes on a show like this.

Does being part of the Doctor Who universe still feel as special to you now that you are in your third season of the show?

Being a fan and being in something that is so precious is a privilege, especially when you see how it affects and reaches people. The fans are so loyal. Doctor Who is all about inclusivity and sharing. I get really teary about it all of the time. It’s the best job I have ever done. And I love it.

How has it felt to be a role model to so many?

That’s only a good thing. I have only ever had really positive experiences with the fans. I know what that feels like. I have had fan moments and I will continue to have fan moments.

What have you brought to the character of The Doctor?

I really wanted to capture the energy and the ability to dance between thoughts, not just mentally but physically. I love the fact that this role encompasses all aspects of yourself. It could be in your hand gestures, fidgeting, unsettledness… I also love the idea that there is always hope and how The Doctor has the most amount of hindsight but can still enter into a scenario not knowing what is going to happen. I love the open-mindedness, inclusivity and the fact that every day, you play. There’s no job like it.

Has The Doctor’s optimism and hope rubbed off on you over the seasons?

Absolutely. It’s a really beautiful thing to let seep into your life. I have never been a method actor in the traditional sense but when you do high trauma, or emotionally draining roles for such a long time, playing someone on the brink of something or suffering the aftermath of something horrific, you don’t really realise how much comes home with you. Then you step into the shoes of someone like The Doctor. And even though there is much trauma within the character’s history, it’s never dampened that hope or sense of openness to endless possibility. I would really love that to carry into my life especially as I get older. The Doctor encourages us to hope for the best in everything, even if it’s not immediately in front of you.

If you could play any other character in Doctor Who, who would you choose?

I’d say Missy. Michelle Gomez has such amazing energy over the storylines that were explored.

Finally, what has been your favourite moment of filming Season 13?

I can’t obviously say where we were or what we were doing and with who but I had a few weeks of epic scenes with Jacob and a core group of brilliant actors filming on a particular set with characters that weren’t necessarily friends with our characters. We’re now best friends for life.