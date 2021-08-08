STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students have a lot to learn from Bhagavad Gita

Shri Krishna teaches us so many things, yet we only know a little about him which is limited just to his eight years of childhood
 

Published: 08th August 2021

Bhagavad Gita

In the midst of the Mahabharata battle, as mentioned in the first chapter of the Gita, Arjuna says to Shri Krishna that he wants to observe both sides—Pandavas and Kauravas—to understand the situation of 
the battlefield. He wanted to especially observe the Kauravas because they were the enemies. This observation is a big example of ‘finding the target and analysing it.’ This is very important.

Dear students, understanding the aim or target of your life is not an easy thing, and sometimes, even elders do not have any aim in their lives. People are just going on with their lives, doing anything that gets them money or fame. But what is the objective of your life? Why were you sent here on earth? It is not merely some biological coincidence. It is a planned thing.

When you move on the journey of understanding your target, only two things happen—either you are confident or you get depressed. The depression comes from your understanding that the task before you is humongous. In the first chapter of the Gita, Arjuna is not confident, rather he gets depressed. He suffers from stress as he shows some symptoms of it like dry lips, dry mouth, anxiety, tiredness, sweating, crying, giving things up, losing confidence, giving false justifications, cooking up lies etc. Even a great warrior like Arjuna was making false excuses by saying that he was fighting against his own family—Kauravas! This is where Shri Krishna’s teachings come in, which reduce the stress of Arjuna gradually.

Understanding Shri Krishna is important. He talks about two things in the Gita—Practice and Detachment. Now, people take detachment in the wrong way. Shri Krishna gives instances to explain detachment—leaving behind the bad habits and bad desires. Citing the example of a turtle, the charioteer of Arjuna also says that it completely hides in its shell in case of dangers. This is what detachment stands for.

Concentration also comes from this because once we are detached from our bad habits and desires, we’ll become focused. When you sit to study, collect yourself and separate yourself from anything that distracts you—this makes you a detached person and a yogi. This doesn’t just come in one day, but with practice, says Shri Krishna. Thus, it is said that “practice makes a man perfect.”

Shri Krishna’s knowledge is invaluable and relevant even after 5,000 years. That is why we follow him and learn from him. For our society, which is becoming dependent on miracles day by day, we should imbibe an important thing from the Lord. He says that humans make themselves better. No one else can help a human. One can only teach them, but humans will have to act on their own. A guru can only teach things and make you something, but you have to become something yourself. Thus, a person has to believe in themselves!

One thing that I have learnt from Shri Krishna is: some people are respected because 
of the throne they sit in while others bring respect and dignity to their throne. The power to 
act on things and to execute teachings is indispensable. Shri Krishna asks us not to be confused. Decide on a goal and work on it continuously after taking Sri Krishna’s name. Knowledge is not the only important thing. Its proper execution is the most important thing.

In the sixth chapter of the Gita, Shri Krishna asks us to get enough sleep. He advises us to eat a balanced diet—neither too much food nor too less. Just think about it. Shri Krishna teaches you to become powerful. Stop being weak and sitting in AC rooms; young students should ask their parents to let them sit in the sun and absorb Vitamin D.

Shri Krishna urges us to sit on an asana and focus on the centre-point of our forehead, while ignoring sounds around us. While doing this, keep chanting ‘Om’ and I’m telling you with the guarantee that you’ll become a wonderful learner and an extraordinary student. Along with this, you should also work out and play. Swami Vivekananda Ji had said, “You will be nearer to Heaven through football than through the study of the Gita.”

Thus, initially, we require physical power to work and to be active. Then, with the development of energy, confidence and team spirit, start reading the Gita. Especially, read chapter 6 of it with care. It teaches you a lot of things.Shri Krishna teaches us so many things, yet we only know a little about him which is limited just to his eight years of childhood.

