STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Independence and freedom in the age of Covid

For almost two years, India has been colonised by a lethal virus which has given freedom a new national, political and social meaning 
 

Published: 15th August 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

Independence has not protected the mental and physical liberty of Indians online and offline from the tyranny of small men in big rooms.

Independence has not protected the mental and physical liberty of Indians online and offline from the tyranny of small men in big rooms.

Seventy-five years ago, when India became an independent nation moulded together in spirit by Mahatma Gandhi and his homespun legions, and geographically consolidated by Sardar Patel, there was no inkling that we were not free yet. We revelled in tricolour euphoria, the footsteps of liberated millions thundering along Rajpath, that great avenue of emancipation which is now being dug up to construct a new pin code of imperium that wears the vanity of power on the stern face of our present democracy.

Semantics does have purpose. Independence does not necessarily hinge on freedom, since stone walls do not a prison make. The liberty to hope, of the daring dreamer of today is a nation’s emancipation tomorrow. But freedom is not a museum of achievements; it is live energy with a conscience. Bulldozing the Sabarmati Ashram to renovate it (with hot and cold running water, perhaps) or turning Parliament House where India’s tryst with history was announced seven-and-a-half decades ago into a museum is not a tribute to nonviolent revolution.

The French Revolution is considered history’s first and greatest popular “cast-the-chains-off” movement. Its slogan—Equality, Liberty, Fraternity—is an immortal war cry. In February 1819, French liberal intellectual Benjamin Constant lectured on “The Liberty of Ancients Compared with that of Moderns” to contextualise the French Revolution; “freedom” of the ancients was how ancient Greeks defined the citizen’s collective say in state matters while accepting its control over private life, a pattern the French revolutionaries adopted. But the modern concept of freedom is individualistic while adhering to state laws.

ALSO READ | Liberty, Quality and Maturity: Here are 15 new touchstones that defines independence today

Unfortunately, the freedom of the ancient was resurrected in India when the coronavirus infiltrated the national bloodstream, when the individual was left with little say in state matters of conducting private affairs. The biggest enemy of freedom is fear. It is to be remembered that on August 15, 1947, India had vanquished the greatest empire then on earth. It defeated its arch enemy in three wars. It fought, survived and deposed the Emergency. It became an Asian Tiger through Manmohan Singh-led liberalisation. But in 2020, an unexpected invader enslaved us with fear and prejudice. Covid-19 has divided us worse than any Mughal or white invader did, even as it united us in a brotherhood of agony, loss and compassion. It has redefined our politics and religion. It has re-landscaped fraternity and national duty.

The Covid-19 crisis was a cruel opportunity to free our soul from sectarian prejudices, political 
opportunism and economic inequality that plagues us. Independence has not protected the mental and physical liberty of Indians online and offline from the tyranny of small men in big rooms, the wrath of caste vigilantes who would lynch a Dalit bridegroom riding a horse through upper caste territory. Neither does Independence assure the physical and psychological safety of a woman in the country’s deceptively pastoral hinterland or the sodium glare of new shining city streets.

Rebellion and freedom are cousins of personal liberty. Hence, the prisoner who protests, unmindful of incarceration, torture and deprivation of emotional sustenance, is free because his mind is independent. The politician who is afraid of losing his throne is a slave to insecurity. The nail-biting solitude of a lost leader in the face of a great crisis is more chilling than the haplessness of the man on the street whose single vote can change the fortunes of a nation.

One of the greatest Indians dreamed of a country where “the mind is without fear and the head is held high,” praying that “into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake.” The Indian mind is still a sleeping giant. In his dream, the screams of nightmares and the laughter of happy children coexist as conflicting equinoxes of identity. The new invader has woken up this giant. The final victory will happen only when India is fully vaccinated against fear and hatred.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Independence Day 2021 Coroavirus democracy
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp