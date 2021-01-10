Asphalt Burning review: A fun ride sans action

Avinash Ramachandran By

What is one prepared to do for love? In the third installment of the much-loved Norwegian action-comedy franchise—Børning—Roy (Anders Baasmo Christiansen) is trying to save his impending marriage, which he has almost ruined by a bad bet after one too many drinks. Now he has to either win a race or lose his fiancee. For those needing more context, Roy is a man-child whose enthusiasm for cars and racing is only matched in degree by the misfortune in his familial relationships. It’s his faithful friends who keep him going.

With such a simple premise, it may seem a stretch to make three films. But then, the inspiration here is the Fast and Furious franchise, which is inching towards its 10th installment. Is Asphalt Burning Norway’s answer to Fast and Furious? Not really. The driving has its moments but the CGI is cringe-worthy and the jokes are sub-par. In fact, it makes the Fast and Furious look Oscar-worthy. So now you know. The biggest drawback is the heart of this film: the racing sequences which are quite pedestrian. There is no real tension, though Roy puts his marriage on the line when matching wits with Robyn (Alexandra Maria Lara), who challenges him for a winner-takes-the-bride competition at the famed Nürburgring track in Germany. Barring the first race in a picturesque Norwegian hillscape, the outlandish car stunts are brought down by the shoddy CGI. Beyond a point, even the cars start looking dull and in need of a good ol’ makeover.

The lack of freshness in plot makes the series falter, and a sense of fatigue sets in. Also, it’s definitely not an action film. Asphalt Burning works better as a dysfunctional buddy comedy than a race film. The buddies in the film, including franchise regulars and new entrants, keep up the fun quotient. Special mention to the deadpan humour of Nybakken (Otto Jespersen) and the impeccable comic timing of Doffen (Sven Nordin) that keep us in splits even while the actual premise crumbles around it.

Overall, there is enough wholesome fun beyond the racing to make it worth your while, thanks to the multiple storylines brimming with humour. If the makers were to bid adieu to the race angle and explore the human stories of Roy or his sidekicks, that’s a ride worth participating in.