Find an Anglo-Indian endeavour in this limited edition carpet range

Rashmi Gopal Rao By

There is no denying that a rug works wonders in transforming the vibe of any space. It not only helps enliven any area, it also helps create a visual pathway that breaks the monotony.

And if you are looking for rugs that are handmade and heirloom-worthy, check out the new range by Noida-based Obeetee, one of the oldest and largest handwoven rug companies in the world.

The brand recently collaborated with renowned British interior designer, Matthew Williamson, to create a limited edition SS21 collection which encapsulates his unique design aesthetic, including his signature use of patterns and colours.

“This collaboration is in sync with the ethos of our brand and the collection focuses on exclusive patterns and designs inspired by nature. It incorporates various natural elements, Indonesian dying techniques and Moorish designs. Known for creating designs in a kaleidoscope of colours that spark joy, Matthew is also a passionate advocate for sustainable handmade goods. So, when the opportunity arose, we were naturally delighted to embark on this exciting venture as we share similar ideals,” says Angelique Dhama, spokesperson and chief marketing officer, Obeetee.

This collection is divided into two main categories—one focusing on exclusive intricate hand-knotted rugs and the second uses soft tactile hand-tufted construction. The designs are inspired by a wide range of factors like the Oh So Sisco which is influenced by the vibrant spirit of San Francisco and the Cross My Palms that is a refreshing design with a directional palm motif which is an ode to the majestic palm trees.

The Iris ikat is replete with quintessentially attractive ikat prints that are immensely popular and provide ample opportunities to experiment with colour. The appearance of the distinctive Leopard Love has an undulating movement which mimics the elegant gait of the iconic big cat. Majestic Trinity incorporates the remarkable play of the lustrous rainbow colours of the peacock feathers that has been the fancy of designers since time immemorial.

The Atlas Sky takes inspiration from the traditional design of the Moroccan riads which seamlessly integrate the outdoors and indoors. The Sunset Dreams and Sunrise Haze are a homage to the impeccable beauty of the much-loved cove beach Cala Deia.