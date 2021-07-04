STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Antifungal, anti-ageing properties and more: The many benefits of hemp oil

Hemp seeds are extracted from the hemp plant named Cannabis sativa. Although hemp seeds and marijuana belong to the same botanical family, they have vastly different health benefits. Hemp seeds are rich in healthy fats, protein and minerals. They do not contain Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which leads to psychotropic side effects. Hemp seed oil, especially, is one to consider. 

It has large quantities of the three polyunsaturated fatty acids: linoleic acid, alpha-linolenic acid, and gamma-linolenic acid. The perfect 3:1 ratio of omega-6 (linoleic acid) to (alpha-linolenic acid) fatty acids is ideal for health benefits in humans.

The omega fatty acids, magnesium, calcium, and vitamins present in hemp oil are just some of the nutrients that make hair, skin, and nails strong, which is why it has earned a well-deserved spot in beauty and cosmetic routines, in addition to personal care products. Here is more.

Antifungal Properties

Hemp oil defends our body against bacteria, fungi, and viruses. It inhibits microbial growth. The oil also stops food-borne pathogens from growing on its surface, which restricts them from growing on your skin and nails. It may even kill the microorganisms that are already there. 

Anti-ageing properties

Wrinkles and fine lines, which are the most common skin issues that people deal with as they age, can be reduced by hemp. The amino acids found in hemp seed oil can help your skin look plump. Regular use can help in slowing down the signs of ageing over time, by regenerating the skin’s natural protective layer that becomes dull if not taken care of.

Boosts hair health

Hemp seed oil retains moisture, therefore, it can get rid of dandruff and flaky scalp. It can be used as a deep conditioner before a hair wash. You can also dab some oil post-wash as a moisturiser. The author is a nutritionist at Health Horizons, a portal dedicated to building awareness about Hemp-based health and wellness.

