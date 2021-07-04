STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Making the right signs: Hyderabad bistro 'Echoes' hires differently-abled staff for a cause

A new bistro in Hyderabad hires deaf and mute staff who take the dining experience into a different league 
 

Published: 04th July 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Echoes Living Spaces staff

Echoes Living Spaces staff

Eat silently and mindfully, Ayurveda advises us. Now you can also place your order silently at a restaurant. Using a bunch of cue cards you can communicate perfectly with the differently-abled staff at the new coffee shop Echoes Living Spaces in Kavuri Hills in Hyderabad and enjoy a novel dining experience via sign language. 

The 1,500 sq ft space looks like any other cool, new-age bistro catering to Gen Z. Once you step in, you will notice that all the waiters are deaf and mute. “When we started the bistro, we decided to create opportunities for this special section of society. Take it as a small attempt on our part to be inclusive,” say Sahib Sarna, Shivansh Kanwar and Sahil Gulati, the Delhi-based Co-founders and Directors of the restaurant. Currently there are 15 deaf and mute staff working in Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, besides Hyderabad, although there were 60 before Covid struck.

For the three childhood friends who share a love of cafes that serve great burgers, fries, coffees and shakes, setting up a food venture that makes a difference to society was mutually satisfying. How to place an order? A customer rings a bell by the table. A touch sensor alerts the waiter. A spiral calendar on the table has all the cue cards required to convey what you would like to eat. You point out the dish you want on the menu and order via gestures. The dishes are identified using alphanumericals. From ‘pack my leftovers’ to ‘call the manager’ cards, all what you want in the restaurant is on the cards. 

 the earmarked space for sign language

The bistro in Hyderabad started in April 2021 with Saif Ali, Pirpinjari and Prakash Reddy as the front office staff. “When our staff interacts with the guests, we notice the decibel levels dropping in the restaurant since the other guests are watching. It’s fascinating to watch someone who can speak actually talk to someone who cannot,” says Amchai Debbarma, Manager. “They can’t talk and that instinctively calms us. We pause for a few seconds to convert our words into actions and emote the same. Customers are more sensitive and kind when they deal with our staff compared to the others,” he adds. 

What makes the disabled staff the right fit for the job? “They use all their remaining senses to understand the customer, which shows in the quality and precision of their work. In fact, their competence made us change our approach last year by creating assembly lines and modules to train them in different roles such as barista and kitchen staff. By not limiting their roles to servers or floor managers,  their confidence has been boosted. When guests give them the thumbs-up, they feel they have done the right thing.

The menu is exhaustive, covering everything bistro goers love—Asian-Italian, Mexican-Chinese, Tibetan, Indian fusion food. As with most cafes, Echoes sells more noodles, pasta and thin crust pizzas besides Tandoori momos. “There is an earmarked space for sign language and our guests often spend a few minutes learning and even trying it out on our staff. The session usually ends up with peals of laughter and camaraderie,” says Debbarma. Good food and good laughter often go together as long as the right signs are there.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Echoes Hyderabad
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Covaxin offers 93.4% protection from severe Covid, 65.2% against Delta variant
Babli Rani resumed work as a health worker in the second wave of Covid. (Photo | Express)
COVID Update: India records 43,071 new COVID-19 cases, 955 deaths
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp