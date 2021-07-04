To new design beginnings: Orange Tree providing the minimalistic elegant furnitures

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Minimalism is all about keeping a space simple, uncluttered, and at the same time, accentuating the functionality to make it easy to use. For example, a dresser comprising multiple drawers and shelves to tuck away necessities with a long mirror allowing for proper grooming and a handcrafted stand in teak to hold bangles and scarves—literally everything in one composite piece of furniture. Or, take for instance, a four-poster bed boasting multiple materials such as teakwood, brass accents and even fabric, which in turn becomes the anchor to mix and match furniture and other accessories. Orange Tree’s collaboration with Dotto Objects, the bedroom collection—Navah—is all this and more.

As Orange Tree founder Gaurav Jain says, “With our vision to collaborate and offer a platform for creative mindsets, we were on the lookout for the right match. We came across Dotto Objects at the Raw Collaborative 2019 (a curated show that brings together well known as well as budding design talents from across the country on one platform), and saw how well they used traditional teakwood and brass to create handmade luxury objects keeping in view Indian craft in today’s context. Therefore, Orange Tree and Dotto Objects made total sense.”

Not surprising, since Orange Tree creates eco-conscious furniture made out of reclaimed wood, iron, steel, fibre and even paper pulp. Merging world-class machinery and manufacturing techniques with the skills of local artisans, the brand drives at providing a ‘glocal’ touch to the new-age, environmentally conscious Indian audience.

Navah means ‘new’ and there are a lot of firsts in this collection. For instance, with accents keeping in mind the Indian audience, this is Orange Tree’s first design collaboration in the Indian market. It’s also their first time having used bonafide teakwood in their designs. The collection keeps the aesthetics nostalgic yet other-worldly by fusing it with the new techniques and smart use of materials.

“This collection explores household furniture keeping in view Indian craft in a modern context. Composed of a variety of materials such as teakwood, brass accents, upholstery and cane weave, the unique and versatile furniture range brings out the skill and soul of Indian craft in a totally modern style to meet the contemporary needs of the growing Indian market,” says Jain.

The assortment of chairs, beds, side tables, dressing tables and lounge chairs designed with reclaimed teakwood, and the eclectic furniture with curved edges and elegant details such as spherical knobs and brass accents, serve various purposes, besides being visually appealing. Woven cane makes for an airy backrest in a chair that blends with teakwood while sleek and tall-turned legs with brass accents make it a treat to see. The lounge chair allows for a cushy sitting space along with a woven cane backrest, making it a bold yet delicate design statement.

Dotto, in essence, means singularity, a point of convergence, the circle of life. The brainchild of architect Veeram Shah and designer Saloni Mehta, the brand creates objects that are imbibed from and are a reflection of the daily experiences and observations of architecture, music, art, and films in a wholesome manner. The unique designs do not follow the conventional modern trends but create stories based on different disciplines of design that are further inspired by the need to learn, explore, experiment and experience.

“Orange Tree appreciated our use of teakwood and brass and wanted us to design a range of room furniture in our design language. This was the first time we were going to design dismountable bulk furniture, but we took the challenge. We both had different areas of expertise so we worked together to understand our possibilities and create Navah,” say Shah and Mehta, co-founders of Dotto Objects. Clearly, amid talk of a need for a nature-friendly lifestyle in the aftermath of the pandemic, Navah, that celebrates simple and minimal design created through environmentally responsible business practices, could be the way forward.