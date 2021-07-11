STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Boeing CH-47 Chinook: The flying beast

The Boeing CH-47 Chinook is an advanced multi-mission helicopter, efficacious both in combat and humanitarian missions.

Published: 11th July 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Boeing CH-47 Chinook can carry heavy payloads of troops to high altitudes, making it ideal for high Himalayan operations.

Boeing CH-47 Chinook can carry heavy payloads of troops to high altitudes, making it ideal for high Himalayan operations.

Helicopters of war are fearsome machines. Nothing can stop a Chinook, not even the pandemic. Taking a small yellow helicopter from the Sahastradhara helipad to the army base at Gauchar to cover a covert operation involving CH-47 Chinook was like getting on a bicycle to learn you are riding a spaceship. My yellow transport dropped me at Rudraprayag, from where I took a taxi to Gauchar where the Chinook was supposed to arrive the next day.

In the backdrop of the Himalayas, I did a recce of the landing pad premises beforehand so that I could get perfect shots of the heaviest lifting Western helicopter in the world. The Boeing CH-47 Chinook is an advanced multi-mission helicopter, efficacious both in combat and humanitarian missions. It can carry heavy payloads of troops to high altitudes, making it ideal for high Himalayan operations. I almost felt pity for the Chinese soldiers across the border.

The next morning, in the excitement of waiting for the sky monster to land, I did not feel the biting chill of the mountain wind. After half an hour or so came a throttling sound from afar. As I saw the beast appear and hover above me, a black object of strength and size against the glare of the sun, its great rotor blades whipping the air like some prehistoric beast, I could imagine the terror of the enemy and the relief of the Indian Army.

For two days it showed off its machine muscle, carrying heavy machinery to Kedarnath for the development of the area and the border zones. From Gauchar, it was Kedarnath Valley next, where Operation Chinook continued. The temperature was minus two. Photography was dangerous as there was limited space for such a monstrous helicopter to manoeuvre since the flash floods have wrecked the area. But the sight of the massive flying machine suspended against the background of Kedarnath mountain as it balanced its load, made me aware of how these huge war machines determine the outcome of victory and defeat.

In 2020, the Indian Air Force received 15 CH-47F(I) Chinook helicopters it had ordered from Boeing.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
helicopters Boeing CH-47 Chinook
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp