At home with the world: Designs inspired by culture and nature from Sarita Handa

The pandemic has brought forth the realisation that humans are a part of the natural world and without it our existence would be lost. So, just as Mother Nature heals and embraces us in its cocoon, Sarita Handa’s latest handcrafted bedspread and cushion collection embraces homes in warmth and serenity. The new line of decorative cushion covers and bedspreads weave classic botanical elements and traditional motifs from cross-cultures. The silhouettes used are detailed yet stark, colour palettes are neutral but delightfully vibrant.

The patterns are also inspired by unique indigenous traditions from around the world and within India. Using the traditional Indonesian dyeing technique of ikat, Sarita Handa cushion covers artfully showcase soothing elements. Signature flora and bird motifs, inspired by the indigenous Mexican people’s otomi style of embroidery, are hand-woven in neutral and multi colours. The fusion of classic patterns such as Harlequin and styles like Mughal, Persian and Egyptian motifs are finely depicted on the decorative pillows and throw cushions, making one embrace cultures through their home journey.

The bedspreads display a variety of influences combining different appliques, knots and embroidery techniques. Portrayed in olive, terracotta, french blue, salmon, and beige, and ivory, the subtle hand-quilted bedspreads reflect textures that make one feel the luxurious warmth of these bedspreads. Honey-combed patterns in Azerbaijani embroidery, vertical Kantha Pick Stitch lines, and interpretations of Palampore florals, Memling Gul rug along with Turkish Suzani patterns are all included in this collection.