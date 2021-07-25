STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One stage, many performances: Music artists get platform on Facebook to engage with global audiences

To select the performers, the platform goes through the profiles of the artists and decides whether they are eligible on the basis of their sincere commitment to their craft and talent.

Pandit Naviin Gandharv

Ramneek Singh, a Hindustani classical vocalist settled in Canada, has found a new creative Samaritan. Through her recent performance on the Facebook Live show, Artists ShowCase, this month, she exhibited her life’s work and research into the intricacies of Ustad Amir Khan’s meditative gaayaki, besides her own addition of Sufiana to it. As a skilled poet writing under the pen name of ‘Ibaadat’, she also had a chance to introduce her original compositions to discerning patrons. “Trying to keep the flag of Indian classical music flying in foreign lands is a challenge. It’s always wonderful to be recognised for our efforts,” she says.

In the last year-and-a-half, virtual live performances have taken over our newsfeeds and timelines. Backed by ShowCase Events, ShowCase Studio is one such platform, albeit with a difference. Through its weekly show Artists ShowCase, it aims to promote those artists who are not always in focus. Founder & CEO Nanni Singh describes it as a “platform purely for the artist, by the artist”. This virtual series hosts talented performers across genres looking to tap into a new and appreciative audience. Singh explains, “We are only giving them a platform to present their talent.”

Since its inception in early 2021, Artists ShowCase has featured over 20 talented artists. To select the performers, the platform goes through the profiles of the artists and decides whether they are eligible on the basis of their sincere commitment to their craft and talent. These include the likes of fusion guitarist Ravi Iyer, visually impaired singer of the Mewati Gharana, Ninad Shukla, Hafeez Ahmed on the tabla, the Anirudh Varma Collective—a quartet that adds a modern spin to classical Indian music; and even a marriage of storytelling and songs with Fouzia Dastango and Bidisha Roy. By not restraining themselves to guests of one genre, the team ensures their regular audience has something fresh to look forward to every week.

Ramneek Singh

Nithya Rajendran, a dual vocalist of Hindustani and Carnatic music, and founder of Music Vruksh, also performed this month. She refers to this platform as the need of the hour. Rajendran’s early training was in Carnatic music in Chennai, and she later learned the Kirana Gharana style of Hindustani classical. Referring to music as her safe space, she applauds its ability to provide happiness to the singer and listener simultaneously. Also the July line-up boasted Pandit Naviin Gandharv, India’s only exponent of the Belabaharr, a unique instrument that merges the principles of the violin, sarangi, and vocal music, which was invented by his father Pandit Babulal Gandharv, 40 years ago. He is also a renowned tabla player with over 30 years of experience. His classical band Anuraaj is known for its eclectic sound combining Indian and Western instruments. “Music breaks barriers and forges bonds. I’m glad to be presenting this facet of music,” he says.

The exposure these artists receive has also led to offers of additional performances and even students approaching them to learn the art. “We are glad that we are able to be of service,” Singh smiles. The Bard referred to music as the food of love, but platforms such as these have also turned music into a non-amorous sustenance source for many.

