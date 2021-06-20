STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Human rights lawyer Sameer Saran chronicles folks tale on camera

Saran is creating an album of familial intimacy, a candid camera record of his folks engaging with time and space.

Published: 20th June 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 09:47 PM   |  A+A-

Sameer Saran's photo of his father using a sewing machine

Sameer Saran's photo of his father using a sewing machine. (Photo| Instagram)

Sameer Saran is literally a family photographer. His Nikon camera is both witness and recorder of the daily lives of his parents at home. He is creating an album of familial intimacy, a candid camera record of his folks engaging with time and space. "Although I’ve been taking their pictures since 2016 whenever I visit them in our Rohtak home, this is the first time I’m forced to stay home for such a long period," he says ruefully.

A human rights lawyer, he lives and works in Jordan where he is part of the humanitarian effort in Civil War-torn Syria. He has previously worked in conflict zones such as Kosovo, Kenya, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Iraq. Saran took a break and trained for a year in photography in Paris after which he returned to the legal world, this time with an NGO in Jordan.

The photos of his parents, their familiar everyday routines and movements remind him of the safety and stability away from desolation and orphanhood. What was meant to be a brief visit home, extended indefinitely because of the pandemic. "We are just three people at home and there isn’t so much to do. I’m focused on this series of photographs," he says.

Since the pictures are not staged, he keeps the camera close just so that he can capture parental moments, provided the light is right. How do his folks react to it? "Well, they follow me on Instagram," he chuckles. They chide him when they feel that they are not looking their best or the image posted is of a private moment. One such moment was his parents waking up earlier than him so that his mother could give his father a haircut. "They knew that if I was awake, I would have taken a photograph."

Saran has not decided on how to take the project forward. "Perhaps an exhibition, which is probably harder right now due to the pandemic," he says. Meanwhile, a day in the life of a family is on Instagram where the world presently lives in frames and phrases.

You can view Sameer Saran's works on his Instagram page (@sameersaran_). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sameer Saran Sameer Saran photography Instagram
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu lifts curbs on inter-district movement, public services to resume
'Psychic' Lion correctly predicts Euro 2020 games results
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp