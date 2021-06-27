STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indians allowed: With vaccines being rolled out and cases falling, 2021 could be the ticket to everywhere

The virus does not seem to be going away any time soon. International vacations may not be the same again.

Published: 27th June 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

The Great Pyramid of Giza. (Photo | AP)

The virus does not seem to be going away any time soon. International vacations may not be the same again. All those backpacking trips across Europe, all-girls holidays to Bali, and bachelor getaways to Thailand were put on hold in 2020 with the hope that 2021 will open up travel once again. With vaccines being rolled out and cases falling, 2021 could be the ticket to everywhere. These are countries where Indian’s are allowed.

1. Russia: Be it a vaccine trip or a tourist favourite, Russia is beautiful every season. 
Rules to enter: Negative RT-PCR test result for Covid-19 issued no more than 72 hours prior to departure. You need medical insurance for the duration of the stay with a minimum coverage amount of $35,000. No need for quarantine, but Indians will have to take another RT-PCR test on arrival and self-isolate while awaiting results.
Visa: Indians need to apply for a visa to the embassy with a tourist confirmation letter (a copy can be submitted) issued by a Russian tour operator. Visa can be taken for up to 30 days and the fees 
are about Rs 2,500.
Flight: Approx. Rs 50,000 to Moscow

2. Serbia:  A well-kept secret that’s booming and thriving for travel now. 
Rules to enter: Indians need a negative RT-PCR test issued no more than 48 hours before departure.
Visa: Free Visa on arrival for Indians. Just carry your passport.
Flight: Approx. Rs 80,000 to Belgrade

3. South Korea: One of the most vibrant countries in Asia and a tourist hotspot.
Rules to enter: Certificate to confirm complete vaccination with Covishield only and a negative RT-PCR test result for Covid-19 issued no more than 72 hours prior to departure.
Visa: Indians need to apply for visa at the embassy. Visa fees are about Rs 3,000 and valid for 
30 days.
Flight: Approx. Rs 76,000 to Seoul

4. Mexico: This is a dream destination for most travellers. There is so much to see in the country.
Rules to enter: Fully open for Indians. No RT-PCR, no quarantine and no lockdowns.
Visa: Indians need to apply for visa at the embassy. Visa fees are about Rs 3,000 and valid 
for 90 days.
Flight: Approx. Rs 1.2 lakh to Mexico City.

5. Egypt: A country that needs no introduction and a cultural escapade in itself.
Rules to enter: You need a negative RT-PCR test issued no more than 72 hours before departure.
Visa: Indians need to apply for visa at the embassy. Visa fees are about Rs 3,000, valid for 30 days.
Flight: Approx. Rs 42,000 to Cairo

So start packing those travel bags and get ready to tick off places once again. Let’s hope that more countries open up soon and the excitement of exploring the world returns.  

