The Hormonal Hiccup: Here are some commonly asked questions about PCOS and infertility

Dr Aruna Kalra

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder. Women can get PCOS during their childbearing years, between ages 15 and 45. The disorder affects a woman’s ovaries. Ovaries, being the reproductive organs, produce hormones, namely estrogen and progesterone, and regulate the menstrual cycle. The ovaries form an egg every month, symbolising a healthy menstrual cycle but in the case of PCOS, the eggs may not develop as they should. Shared below are five commonly asked questions about PCOS and infertility.

1. How is PCOS linked to infertility?

During PCOS, the reproductive hormones get disbalanced due to which, women may have infrequent or prolonged menstrual periods or even excess ‘male hormone’ or androgens, in addition to small fluid-filled sacs in the ovaries. This results in irregular insulin levels in the blood. All this affects ovulation and hence, fertility.

2. Can you get pregnant if you have PCOS?

It is possible to get pregnant, but because the disorder affects the process of ovulation, making periods irregular, you may find it difficult to track your cycles to know when you are ovulating.

This could sometimes delay pregnancy.

3. When is a good time to see a doctor?

You should see a doctor when you start noticing symptoms of PCOS like irregularity in the menstrual cycle, weight gain, hair growth, acne or if you have been trying to conceive for a while.

4. What does PCOS fertility treatment entail?

Starting treatment sooner rather than later is key. It will include the correction of ovulation issues and metabolic problems such as insulin resistance. Doctors may prescribe fertility medications to help you ovulate.

5. Are there alternative remedies?

A healthy diet and regular exercise are a must for women with PCOS. A daily 30-minute walk and moderate exercises can do wonders. Lifestyle modification can help you correct ovulation.



Gynaecologist and Obstetrician at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram