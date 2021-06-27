STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

The law in black and white: Save the Loom launches 'Vidhi', latest sari collection for lawyers

Get ready for some courtroom drama as Save the Loom launches a striking new monochrome Kerala sari collection, Vidhi, especially for women lawyers. Time to litigate in style, ladies. 

Published: 27th June 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Lawyers Pooja Menon, Haritha Jayan, Parvathy Kottol, Santhi Mayadevi, Bhairavi SN, Meirra R Ezhapilly

(Below, left to right) Lawyers Pooja Menon, Haritha Jayan, Parvathy Kottol, Santhi Mayadevi, Bhairavi SN, Meirra R Ezhapilly

Think lawyers and what comes to mind first? A picture of monochrome. An image that has remained unchanged for years. Really, women lawyers go about their work through hot and humid Indian summers in their crisp white saris with a heavy black coat, by no means a comfortable attire in our crumbling, non-AC courthouses. Luckily for them, Save the Loom’s latest sari collection for lawyers—Vidhi (meaning law)—is a step in the writ, err right, direction.

Ramesh Menon, founder of Save the Loom, says, “There were many factors that we considered while designing this collection. While we wanted to make the sari-wearing experience for women lawyers a comfortable one, there was also the added ambition to make the typical Kerala kasavu more universal in its appeal. Many women, including lawyers, do not invest in the kasavu, which uses a 80 by 80 count. It is too sheer and fine to drape without starching. This makes it difficult to carry through the day, especially as workwear in our Indian summers.”

Essentially kasavu means zari. It has become synonymous with off-white/kora textiles from Kerala with gold/silver border or motif. It is symbolic of the Kerala identity, but to find a larger audience what was needed was to empower artisans to weave textiles that have universal appeal. Working with handloom clusters in Chendamangalam in Kerala, Menon experimented with finer counts giving the saris a more luxurious feel. 

Weaver Shyla NS working on the loom

Taking inspiration from mushru silk, which boasts a cotton base with a silk sheen, Vidhi’s monochrome palette brings together a contemporary aesthetic. From half-and-half saris, patterned blouses and geometric accents, there are also saris with reversible dual pallus. All of which makes it easy to transform from workwear to a post-work evening out with friends. Then, there are smart woven elements such as horizontal stripes, which are hidden under the court gown at work, and in the evenings once you take off the gown, voila, you’re in a whole new look.

Menon and his team had to adhere to the decorum of the courtroom, so they spent a lot of time speaking to legal professionals, gauging their concerns and understanding exactly what it was that they were looking for. In fact, some sample saris were also sent out to women lawyers to try out and their feedback was then incorporated into the final products. 

“There is a dress code set by the Bar Council of India under the Advocates Act, 1961, much of which is continuing since the British era. For us to design within those rigid parameters and bring in ingenuity was challenging. But we were able to develop a textile that suits the weather, can be worn for long hours and allows for easy maintenance. Besides, it does not restrict the wearer to a ‘uniform’ mindset,” he says. 
Significantly, the collection was launched last month on the birth anniversary of Justice Anna Chandy, the first woman advocate of India. The new line is also dedicated to the organisation’s founding patron, Late Justice KK Usha, the first female chief justice of Kerala. An ever-developing line, the first launch has 11 designs—each named after a legendary legal luminary. 

“Besides, the saris carry a handwritten tag attributing the weaver and giving a brief information on the judges of yore who brought glory to their profession. All the textiles are hand-washed, de-starched, ironed, hand-hemmed and packed in fabric bags made from upcycled deadstock—employing almost 15 people in the making of one sari,” Menon says.

The launch has been staggered for now, due to the ongoing pandemic. Nevertheless, the response has been encouraging, with orders and inquiries coming in. “We are also receiving feedback to incorporate other elements which the lawyers feel works for them. And I am sure this will also be a cue for weavers elsewhere to develop textiles on the same lines. The entire ecosystem needs to be contemporised upholding the traditional skills, processes and values,” he signs off. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Save The Loom sari for lawyers Vidhi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp